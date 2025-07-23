Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Shimataver Igbawua Wraps Filming on Debut Feature "Language of the Wind"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Uzo Aduba Shines in Brown Silk as She Dances Through The Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Veekee James & Femi Atere Totally Nailed This Scene from “To Kill A Monkey” | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nora Awolowo on Breaking Nollywood’s Box-Office Record at 26 & Being A Voice for Young Filmmakers

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Jennifer Hudson’s Surprise Reaction to the Spirit Tunnel Cheers Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

Movies & TV Scoop

Big Brother Naija Season 10 Kicks Off July 26 With Record ₦150m Grand Prize

Movies & TV Scoop

Jay Ellis Dancing His Way Into Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel Is the Fun You Need to See Today

Movies & TV Scoop

Ayo Edebiri & Uzo Aduba Bag 2025 Emmy Nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

JJC Skillz Returns to the Director's Chair With Gritty Action Film Hakeem: Seeking Justice

Inspired Movies & TV News Promotions

Groundbreaking Documentary Shines Light on Women in Nigerian Politics

Movies & TV

Shimataver Igbawua Wraps Filming on Debut Feature “Language of the Wind”

Shimataver Igbawua has completed principal photography for Language of the Wind, his first feature, after a breakthrough year on the festival circuit.
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Shimataver Igbawua is having quite the run. Just a year ago, he was one of ten emerging filmmakers selected for the British Council’s first-ever Film Lab Africa, where he created “Salamatu’s Rhapsody,” a tender coming-of-age short that screened in Lagos and London and earned recognition at the UK Film Awards. Now, he has quietly pulled off something even bigger; he has wrapped principal photography on his first feature film, “Language of the Wind.”

The film finished shooting on July 17, 2025, after weeks of work in Northern Nigeria with a small but deeply committed crew. Shimataver, who both directed and produced the project, is keeping details close for now.

“This film represents everything I’ve been becoming as an artist, as a producer, and as a storyteller,” he says. “It’s personal, it’s cultural, it’s layered, and I want audiences to experience it with the same care we created it with patience and wonder.”

Over the past year, Shimataver has been quietly building his reputation in Nigeria’s indie film space. After Salamatu’s Rhapsody premiered at the Nigerian International Film & TV Summit and was selected for Film Africa 2024 in London, he joined the prestigious CcHUB Media & Entertainment Hub Champions Program on gender-equitable storytelling, alongside industry greats like Joke Silva, Omoni Oboli and Uche Pedro. That programme took him all the way to the Tribeca Film Festival in New York for an international learning experience.

“Last year, I made a short film with grant support. This year, I’ve made a feature with my own hands and tribe. It’s humbling. It’s wild. It’s real,” he says.

Shimataver is no stranger to big projects either. He worked as an Associate Producer on the Sundance-winning “Mami Wata,” handling sponsorship and brand partnerships. But this new chapter feels different. “Language of the Wind” marks his leap into full creative ownership, and though he’s not saying much about it yet, anticipation is quietly building.

Post-production is already underway, and whispers suggest a world premiere isn’t too far off.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php