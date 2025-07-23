Connect with us

Nancy Isime & Yemi Alade Are Serving Bestie Goals in Matching Oleku

Bucci Franklin & Sunshine Rosman Look as Good Together Off-Screen as They Did in “To Kill A Monkey”

Lilian Afegbai’s “Hoz-bend” in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘To Kill A Monkey’ Has the Internet Buzzing

Venus Williams Becomes Oldest Player to Win WTA Singles Match Since Martina Navratilova in 2004

Shimataver Igbawua Wraps Filming on Debut Feature "Language of the Wind"

First-Class Looks Only! Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo Bring Style to Air Tanzania’s Lagos Launch

Uzo Aduba Shines in Brown Silk as She Dances Through The Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel

All the Pretty Details from Michelle Gentry’s Birthday Celebration

Anto Lecky Appointed Edo State’s Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Creative Economy

Veekee James & Femi Atere Totally Nailed This Scene from “To Kill A Monkey” | Watch

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Nancy Isime/Instagram

Nancy Isime and Yemi Alade are giving us serious bestie vibes in matching oleku looks – and we can’t get enough of it. The two not only stepped out looking stunning, but they also made a fun video dancing to Yemi’s latest song, “Padi Mi”(which means my friend). We love friends who dress alike and then dance to friendship anthems – talk about committing to the vibe!

For their looks, Nancy and Yemi wore green and pink floral lace oleku, styled with short wrappers and wide-sleeved tops. They both tied peach geles, added stacked pearl jewellery, and completed the look with strappy pink heels. Yemi kept it cool with dark sunglasses, while Nancy’s emerald necklace added a bold finishing touch.

The best parti is how they looked like they were having the time of their lives – holding hands, smiling and fully embracing the Padi Mi spirit. This is such a fun reminder that traditional styles like oleku aren’t just for weddings; they’re perfect for nights out with your favourite people too.

Would you twin with your bestie in an oleku like this?

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

