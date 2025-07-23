Nancy Isime & Yemi Alade Are Serving Bestie Goals in Matching Oleku

Nancy Isime and Yemi Alade are giving us serious bestie vibes in matching oleku looks – and we can’t get enough of it. The two not only stepped out looking stunning, but they also made a fun video dancing to Yemi’s latest song, “Padi Mi”(which means my friend). We love friends who dress alike and then dance to friendship anthems – talk about committing to the vibe!

For their looks, Nancy and Yemi wore green and pink floral lace oleku, styled with short wrappers and wide-sleeved tops. They both tied peach geles, added stacked pearl jewellery, and completed the look with strappy pink heels. Yemi kept it cool with dark sunglasses, while Nancy’s emerald necklace added a bold finishing touch.

The best parti is how they looked like they were having the time of their lives – holding hands, smiling and fully embracing the Padi Mi spirit. This is such a fun reminder that traditional styles like oleku aren’t just for weddings; they’re perfect for nights out with your favourite people too.

Would you twin with your bestie in an oleku like this?

See more photos below