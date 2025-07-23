Connect with us

Bucci Franklin & Sunshine Rosman Look as Good Together Off-Screen as They Did in “To Kill A Monkey”

Bucci Franklin & Sunshine Rosman Look as Good Together Off-Screen as They Did in "To Kill A Monkey"

Bucci Franklin and Sunshine Rosman look just as captivating in this off-screen moment as they did in “To Kill A Monkey.”
2 hours ago

Photo Credit: Kash/Instagram

Bucci Franklin and Sunshine Rosman are giving us major “To Kill A Monkey” nostalgia in this photo, and we’re loving it. If you’ve seen Kemi Adetiba’s latest Netflix series, you already know how good they were together – Bucci as Oboz, the hustler who would stop at nothing, and Shine as Amanda Sparkles, whose charm was as dangerous as it was captivating. Their on-screen chemistry was fire, and seeing them like this off-screen feels like a quiet nod to that.

Bucci keeps things sleek in a black double-breasted suit dotted with subtle beadwork – sharp, clean, and very much in tune with his strong presence in the series. Shine softens the mood in a deep wine dress that hugs her figure just right, with a soft side part and low ponytail that highlight her features beautifully. Her berry-toned lipstick adds a rich touch and makes her whole look feel even more striking.

This is one of those photos that feels as if it could be a scene from the series – intense yet calm, with both of them saying so much without a single word.

