Fireboy DML Is All About Love & That Feel-Good Rush in “Dopamine”

Fireboy DML is back with a brand-new track, and this time he’s exploring passion and pleasure with his latest single, “Dopamine.”

The song is an ode to desire, pleasure, and that heady rush you feel when you’re with someone who drives you crazy. The kind of feeling that’s as addictive as the brain’s feel-good chemical, dopamine.

On the track, Fireboy paints a vivid picture of intimacy, playfully confessing how captivated he is by a woman’s touch and the way she moves with him. Lines like “Mi love the way that you touch and caress me” and “I wanna feel it, I wanna see it” capture his craving for both physical closeness and the excitement she brings into his world.

“Dopamine” leans heavily into Fireboy’s flirtatious side, pairing rhythmic beats with lyrics that celebrate love, lust, and pleasure. It’s not the heart-wrenching romance of some of his earlier songs – instead, it’s a confident embrace of the lighter, more sensual side of love, making it perfect for late-night playlists and those moments when you just want to feel good.

Have you listened to “Dopamine” yet?

Watch the visualiser below