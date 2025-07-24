Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

Fireboy DML Is All About Love & That Feel-Good Rush in “Dopamine”

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Lilian Afegbai’s “Hoz-bend” in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘To Kill A Monkey’ Has the Internet Buzzing

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Uzo Aduba Shines in Brown Silk as She Dances Through The Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Veekee James & Femi Atere Totally Nailed This Scene from “To Kill A Monkey” | Watch

BN TV Scoop

Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom Take Us Through Every Beautiful Moment of Their Wedding Introduction

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Jennifer Hudson’s Surprise Reaction to the Spirit Tunnel Cheers Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

BN TV Music Scoop

Mr Eazi’s “Corny” is Sweet, Romantic and Made for Lovers

BN TV Scoop

“My Home is Barack”: Michelle Obama Talks Love, Marriage & Shutting Down Rumours With Barack

BN TV Cuisine

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Delight: Kikifoodies’ No-Fuss Cheesecake Is a Dream Come True

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Damson Idris Had the Internet in a Chokehold After Chicken Shop Date and We Get It

BN TV

Fireboy DML Is All About Love & That Feel-Good Rush in “Dopamine”

Fireboy DML turns up the heat in “Dopamine,” a track that paints a vivid picture of craving, passion, and playful intimacy.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Fireboy DML is back with a brand-new track, and this time he’s exploring passion and pleasure with his latest single, “Dopamine.”

The song is an ode to desire, pleasure, and that heady rush you feel when you’re with someone who drives you crazy. The kind of feeling that’s as addictive as the brain’s feel-good chemical, dopamine.

On the track, Fireboy paints a vivid picture of intimacy, playfully confessing how captivated he is by a woman’s touch and the way she moves with him. Lines like “Mi love the way that you touch and caress me” and “I wanna feel it, I wanna see it” capture his craving for both physical closeness and the excitement she brings into his world.

“Dopamine” leans heavily into Fireboy’s flirtatious side, pairing rhythmic beats with lyrics that celebrate love, lust, and pleasure. It’s not the heart-wrenching romance of some of his earlier songs – instead, it’s a confident embrace of the lighter, more sensual side of love, making it perfect for late-night playlists and those moments when you just want to feel good.

Have you listened to “Dopamine” yet?

Watch the visualiser below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php