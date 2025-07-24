Chlöe Bailey Looked Like the Ultimate Carnival Goddess in Saint Lucia | See Photos

“Feeling like a honey glazed donut with sprinkles. Carnival baby!!!” That’s how Chlöe Bailey described herself at the Saint Lucia festival, and she looked every bit as sweet and festive as her caption suggests.

The singer is back in Saint Lucia, living it up and soaking in everything the island has to offer. She shared moments from her trip, from posing under a breathtaking waterfall in a sleek black bikini to hiking through lush jungle trails and enjoying a peaceful swim with Saint Lucia’s stunning landscape as her backdrop. But her festival look? That was something special.

Chlöe wore a striking costume that captured the spirit of celebration beautifully. Her outfit featured a gold-embellished headdress decorated with colourful gems, a bold choker with matching stones and a dangling cross pendant, and detailed arm and leg pieces that added even more flair to her look.

The most striking part is a dramatic feathered backpiece shaped with a golden frame, filled with natural-toned raffia-like feathers tipped in bright orange and red, giving her a grand festival silhouette. Completing the look were two tasselled side decorations shaped like tribal-inspired masks, painted in deep reds, blues and yellows—adding a cultural touch to her already breathtaking appearance.

See photo below