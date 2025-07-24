Connect with us

Chlöe Bailey Looked Like the Ultimate Carnival Goddess in Saint Lucia | See Photos

Ilorin Durbar 2025: Celebrating Culture, Heritage, and Community—Brands Welcomed to Join the 2026 Legacy

This Peri Peri Chicken Wrap Is Bursting with Flavours & You’ll Want to Try It Now!

Farooq Oreagba Rocked Ojude Oba With Two Jaw-Dropping Looks | See The Photos

Tayo Odueke Stepped into Ojude Oba Like It Was Fashion Week

Ojude Oba Festival: Its History, Culture, and Heritage

Ojude Oba 2025 Was a Full Colour Showdown | Style, Horses & Matching Everything

Ojude Oba 2025: What to Expect from Nigeria’s Most Glamorous Cultural Festival

Memphis Depay Is Serving Kente and Ghanaian Realness

Stars Stepped Out in Royalty & Elegance for AMVCAs’ Cultural Day | See Every Regal Look

Chlöe Bailey served full carnival queen realness in Saint Lucia with golden wings, a sparkling headdress, and fiery feather tips.
Published

54 minutes ago

 on

“Feeling like a honey glazed donut with sprinkles. Carnival baby!!!” That’s how Chlöe Bailey described herself at the Saint Lucia festival, and she looked every bit as sweet and festive as her caption suggests.

The singer is back in Saint Lucia, living it up and soaking in everything the island has to offer. She shared moments from her trip, from posing under a breathtaking waterfall in a sleek black bikini to hiking through lush jungle trails and enjoying a peaceful swim with Saint Lucia’s stunning landscape as her backdrop. But her festival look? That was something special.

Chlöe wore a striking costume that captured the spirit of celebration beautifully. Her outfit featured a gold-embellished headdress decorated with colourful gems, a bold choker with matching stones and a dangling cross pendant, and detailed arm and leg pieces that added even more flair to her look.

The most striking part is a dramatic feathered backpiece shaped with a golden frame, filled with natural-toned raffia-like feathers tipped in bright orange and red, giving her a grand festival silhouette. Completing the look were two tasselled side decorations shaped like tribal-inspired masks, painted in deep reds, blues and yellows—adding a cultural touch to her already breathtaking appearance.

See photo below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

