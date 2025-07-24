Connect with us

Beauty

Olivia Yacé Will Represent Côte d’Ivoire at Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

Olivia Yacé is Miss Universe Côte d’Ivoire 2025! The 27-year-old beauty queen is ready to take Côte d’Ivoire to Thailand for the next Miss Universe competition.
Photo Credit: Olivia Yace/Instagram

Olivia Yace is ready for another global stage. The 27-year-old beauty queen has officially been named Miss Universe Côte d’Ivoire 2025, and she’s set to represent her country at the prestigious Miss Universe competition in Thailand this November.

If Olivia’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s no newcomer to pageantry. Crowned Miss Côte d’Ivoire 2021, she won hearts at home and abroad with her poise and charm. She went on to shine at the 70th Miss World in Puerto Rico, finishing as second runner-up, winning the Top Model challenge, and earning the title of Miss World Africa.

Away from the pageant spotlight, Olivia has been busy making an impact as Côte d’Ivoire’s Tourism Ambassador, proudly showcasing her country’s rich culture and contemporary spirit to the world.

This latest appointment by the Miss Côte d’Ivoire Committee (COMICI) is a huge moment, Olivia will now carry her country’s flag to one of the biggest stages in global pageantry.

Thailand 2025 promises to be exciting, and all of Côte d’Ivoire will be cheering for Olivia as she competes for the coveted Miss Universe crown.

Could she make history for her country? We’ll be watching and cheering of course.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Côte d’ivoire (@comitemissci)

