All Eyes on Megan Thee Stallion’s Stunning Off-White Gown at Her Pete & Thomas Gala

Megan Thee Stallion gave us a gorgeous black tie moment in Off-White at Pete & Thomas Foundation 2025 gala in New York, raising funds for women, children and senior citizens.
Megan Thee Stallion threw the first-ever Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York, and she did it in full glamour. The rapper showed up in a black Off-White gown that hugged her figure, with bold beaded hips and a floor-sweeping mermaid skirt.

The gala wasn’t just about fashion, though. Megan started the Pete & Thomas Foundation three years ago to honour her parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas. It focuses on creating opportunities for women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities, especially in Houston. Taraji P. Henson hosted the evening, because of course she did, and Megan’s boyfriend, Klay Thompson, was there too, looking sharp in Tom Ford.

Megan kept the styling simple. Her hair was slicked into a tight chignon by Kellon Deryck, and Diana Shin gave her soft, smoky eyes and a glossy lip.

Even with all the charity work happening, she still managed to make black-tie dressing look exciting.

