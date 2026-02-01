Meet Bamba Édith Christine, the Ivorian Biker Is Rewriting Africa’s Motorcycling Story

On a well-paved road in in Cocody, an upmarket suburb of Abidjan, Bamba Édith Christine pulled on her biker gloves, adjusted her helmet over her distinctive blue-rimmed glasses and face mask and hit the start button on her 900 cc Yamaha Tracer. Then she headed out across town from her residence close to the Ébrié Lagoon.

The biker, known locally by her social media handle, “Bambina”, soon joined a group of fellow bikers, part of a growing community of enthusiasts who have banded together to ensure the voice of motorcyclists is heard over the growing of cacophony of road users in Francophone West Africa’s most vibrant economy.

Bamba was on her way to a meeting at the headquarters of the Ivorian Association of Motorcycles and Related Organisations (AIMA), which helps promote the interests of bikers on and off the road, nationally. It plays an important role in ensuring that bikers like Bamba continue to use the country’s roads to achieve a degree of physical freedom not easily available in some countries where bikers are more at risk from unregulated road users.

“It is an immense pleasure to discover and immerse oneself in different landscapes and cultures, a feeling that only motorcycling can provide during trips, whether in a group or solo. It is also a physical and mental challenge, with all the senses alert, allowing one to step outside one’s comfort zone, discover oneself, and surpass one’s limits,” Bamba explained.

In between her promotional work, Bamba is also preparing to take a monumental, self-funded 25,000-kilometre motorcycle tour across Europe, in 2026. She is undertaking the extensive journey to promote the role of women in motorsports and elevate the visibility of Côte d’Ivoire and Africa on the global stage.

She also aims to inspire younger generations to surpass societal limits through her exploits, which already include over 30,000 km traveled across Africa. With over 20 years of riding experience to call on, Bamba’s story is about breaking gender barriers and female offering leadership in a traditionally male-dominated pursuit.

Back in the organisation’s meeting room, talk turned to the coordination of a major parade. The talks also touched on the federation’s recent activities. For Bambina, the federation is more than a meeting ground for motorcycle enthusiasts. Her work there is intrinsically linked to her passion. Motorcycling offers her a unique opportunity.

“It is primarily motivated by a taste for adventure, a desire to encounter other civilisations and get to know them. It is also a feeling of freedom,” she told bird.

In 2024, according to the Black African Riders group, Bamba held the African women’s motorcycle distance record, having covered around 7,000 km from Abidjan to Gombé in north-west Nigeria and around 14,000 km from Abidjan to Marrakech in Morocco in 2024. However, that record is under threat.

There are currently two social media figures setting new trends and challenges for women bikers: Nigerian Udoh Ebaide Joy (known by her handle as @go_ebaide) who drew large numbers of viewers to her social media videos during a 20-country solo motorcycle journey across Africa, and fellow Nigerian Omolewa Adesuyi (“Mama Spade”) who has a large following after her solo ride across seven African countries from Nigeria to South Africa, in a “Ride for African Unity”. Both Nigerians have become a source of inspiration for young women.

Bamba, however, presented with Woman Biker of the Year award at the 2024 Ivorian Bikers Festival, is hardly sitting on her laurels. Her office, decorated with trophies and symbols of her achievements, represents another facet of her mission: leadership. As president of the Majesty Group Motards, which along with AIMA, promotes motorsports and solidarity among motorcyclists, Bamba is the leader of a particularly committed group of individuals.

“There are many challenges, such as proving that we are all essential members of our communities, showing my brothers and sisters that a woman can lead while remaining sensitive, but with conviction, strength, vigour, and above all, respect and kindness,” she explained.

A growing sisterhood of motorcyclists on the continent, however, is challenging the perceptions of motorcycling as a sport, a hobby and a lifestyle. “Bambina” embodies boldness, rigor, and solidarity. Her influence extends beyond the roads of Côte d’Ivoire and inspires other women to take up this demanding discipline, long dominated by men.

Among the participants was Isabelle Ouattara, a young motorcyclist who closely followed the woman she considers to be a source of inspiration.

“Bambina helps me, in a way, to live out this passion to the fullest. As president of the federation and a female motorcyclist, she is a positive role model in the world of motorcycling,” Outtara said. “She is also, to my knowledge, one of the few women to have traveled from Ivory Coast to Morocco on a motorcycle, a fine example of resilience,” Ouattara explained.

Beyond symbolism, Bamba’s struggle touches on other issues related to mobility in Africa.

Under her leadership, AIMA has succeeded in uniting Ivorian motorcyclists in a spirit of solidarity. Now she has herself the goal of improving the living conditions and safety of all users of two- and three-wheeled vehicles.

“Bringing motorcycle clubs together as one family and, with the support of our authorities, improving the living conditions of motorcyclists, whether they ride small or large-displacement bikes. We also want to contribute to the training and supervision of users of two- and three-wheeled vehicles. Improving traffic regulations in urban areas and on interstate highways for the safety of motorcyclists, but also for other road users. We are going to innovate and revitalise the motorcycle community in Côte d’Ivoire and Africa,” she explained confidently.

Travel expert Yelby Abdoul Aziz highlighted the difficulties faced by African travelers on motorcycles.

“Borders are very tiring for us, because we always have to present passes and other documents, especially at English-speaking borders. They are the ones who often ask us for documents that are not provided by French-speaking countries. So, if this initiative can lead to a reduction in these requirements and give us freedom of movement within Africa, it would be a very good initiative for us.”

Bamba hopes to pave the way for a more united, freer, and safer Africa for motorcyclists. Her inspiring and courageous journey shows that change can also be driven by a woman.

After the working session, the motorcyclists gathered for a parade through the streets of Cocody. The starting signal was given under “Bambina’s” firm and precise instructions. She checked every detail, encouraged her teammates, then led the procession. Behind her, the engines roared in unison.

Story Credit: Nagis Regis for Bird Story Agency