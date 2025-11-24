Olivia Yacé Renounces Miss Universe Africa & Oceania Title

Olivia Yacé has just shared a major update about her Miss Universe journey — one that has already sparked reactions across social media. Moments ago, the Ivorian beauty queen announced that she is stepping down from her Miss Universe Africa & Oceania title, a role she earned after placing 4th Runner-Up at Miss Universe 2025.

In an official statement posted on Instagram, she reflected on her experience at the competition and the values guiding her decision.

“As the representative of Côte d’Ivoire at the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity. But to continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity the strongest pillars that guide me,” she wrote.

“With a heart full of gratitude and profound respect, I hereby announce my resignation from the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, as well as from any future affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee.”

In her message, Olivia revisited the purpose she shared on stage during the Q&A round:

“My greatest wish is to be a role model for the new generation, especially young girls. I encourage them to push their limits, to walk confidently into rooms where they believe they do not belong, and to proudly embrace their identity.”

She added a call to action directed at Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro-descendant communities: “Continue entering spaces where you are not expected… Our presence matters, and our voices must be heard.”

Olivia wrapped up her message by congratulating the new Miss Universe, sending well-wishes to Miss Universe Jamaica, and expressing gratitude to everyone who supported her journey.

“It’s time for Africa,” she signed off.

During Miss Universe 2025, Olivia captured global attention with her thoughtful response during the Q&A round. When asked how she would use the platform to empower young girls, she said:

Well, as an ambassador and as Miss Universe, I would want to be the face of representation, of a new generation that mixes culture, that mixes modern and traditional. I want to be the face of a new era of women who are bold, who are leaders, who are unapologetic about who they are. I want to be a role model for young girls and let them know that you, too, can make it. Go in those rooms where you think you don’t belong; shine and make sure you assume your identity.