Rema Served Sleek Style and Flawless Face Card at the Franca Fund Gala

Rema stepped into the Franca Fund Gala in Doha in an all-white tailored suit, clear frames and brown boots, giving fans another reminder of his undefeated face card.
Photo Credit: Rema/Instagram

We’ve always said it — Rema has a gorgeous face card that never declines. Need proof? His appearance at The Franca Fund Gala in Doha over the weekend is all the evidence anyone could ask for.

The gala, hosted at the Museum of Islamic Art and led by Anna Wintour and Francesco Carrozzini, gathered some of the biggest names in fashion, art and entertainment to honour the legacy of Franca Sozzani. In the midst of an evening filled with style and cultural expression, Rema arrived with a presence that was both calm and striking.

Let’s start with the look.
Rema chose an all-white suit with clean, modern tailoring and a quiet sort of confidence that doesn’t need any embellishment. His clear-framed glasses added a contemporary touch, while a small lapel brooch and a few rings introduced just the right amount of detail.

And then there were the boots — a rich cognac shade that stood out against the white, creating a thoughtful contrast without overwhelming the outfit. It was a smart, considered choice that grounded the entire look.

But it’s the close-up that truly seals it. Smooth skin, neat grooming, natural brows and a steady, direct gaze that sits somewhere between serene and self-assured. His locs, styled in defined sections that frame his face, added character without distracting from it. Everything worked together in a way that felt intentional yet relaxed.

 

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

