Beyoncé Pulled Up for Kelly Rowland and We’re Obsessed With This Friendship

Sisterhood in action: Beyoncé supported Kelly Rowland at The Boy Is Mine Tour in Los Angeles, wearing a bold tuxedo-inspired outfit with gold chains and opera gloves.
Published

20 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Beyoncé/Instagram

What’s better than a sold-out show? What’s better than a sold-out show? Your girl being right there with you — just like Beyoncé was for

over the weekend. The superstar shared new photos of Kelly’s performance during The Boy Is Mine tour by Brandy and Monica in Los Angeles, and the internet hasn’t stopped talking since.

Beyoncé gave everyone a closer look at the night, and of course, the two friends looked incredible. Her outfit was a sharp twist on a classic tux — a plunging white shirt tucked into pleated black trousers, with a loose bowtie and black opera gloves. She finished it off with gold jewellery that added just the right amount of shine.

Kelly kept things stylish in a brown power suit with a cropped top underneath. On stage and backstage, she looked completely in her element. Beyoncé even included a few photos of the two of them hugging, plus a glimpse of her backstage pass hanging around her neck, something fans had a lot to say about.

And speaking of fans, the comments under Beyoncé’s post were full of love:

It’s you wearing the pass like you’re not Beyoncé.
I love friendship!
“Sisterhood in action.”
“Just beautiful.”

In her caption, Beyoncé wrote, “Drip broke the levee when my Kelly’s roll in.” Kelly also shared her own photos from the night, including one with Tina Knowles, who pulled up in embroidered denim from head to toe.

This isn’t their first reunion moment this year — remember when Destiny’s Child popped up at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show? The love runs deep, and every time they link up, the nostalgia hits in the best way.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

