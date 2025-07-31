This Monochrome Shot of Tolani Otedola Is What Serenity Looks Like

If you’ve ever wanted a masterclass in how to do quiet luxury on Instagram, Tolani Otedola just gave us one. The singer and songwriter shared a stunning black-and-white portrait that’s as dramatic as it is refined. Shot by UK-based photographer Bekky Calver, the photo sees Tolani dressed in a sculptural hooded wrap with chunky bracelets stacked up her wrist and rings that feel more artful than accessory.

What really pulls you in is her expression. It is calm, centred, with a stare that feels like it’s holding something back. There’s a softness to the light and a certain tension in the way she grips the edge of the garment, like she’s in control of what she’s revealing.

It’s minimalist in palette but maximal in texture. And whether you know her as the soft-spoken singer-songwriter or the daughter of one of Nigeria’s wealthiest men, here, she lets the photo speak first.

And of course, this is your perfect inspiration for that white and black photo you’ve always wanted to have