Tiwa Savage and Skepta Just Made a Case for Low-Key Love on “On A Low”

After weeks of subtle hints and teaser clips, Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage and British-Nigerian rapper  Skepta have finally made it official with “On A Low”
54 seconds ago

Photo credit: Tiwasavage/Instagram

After weeks of subtle hints and teaser clips, Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage and British-Nigerian rapper  Skepta have finally made it official with “On A Low,” their smooth new single ahead of her fourth studio album “This One Is Personal.”

It follows April’s “You4Me,” that soft, swoony R&B number she described as a gift for her RnB lovers.

Produced by Rymez, “On A Low” floats between Afrobeats and smoky UK R&B. Tiwa Savage glides through the beat with that confidence she wears so well, while Skepta steps in with a verse that’s sharp, calm, and clean.

Lyrically, it stays in the world of private love. It is about the kind of romance that lives in soft moments, unspoken habits, and low-lit memories.

Listen below

