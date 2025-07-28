Connect with us

Omawumi’s “In Love” Is What Happens When You Finally Feel Safe | Watch

Juma Jux Drops Sweet New Song for His Baby With Priscilla Ojo

Asake & Tiakola’s “Badman Gangsta" Is All About Life, Love, and Doing You

Fireboy DML Is All About Love & That Feel-Good Rush in “Dopamine”

Lilian Afegbai’s “Hoz-bend” in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘To Kill A Monkey’ Has the Internet Buzzing

Uzo Aduba Shines in Brown Silk as She Dances Through The Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel

Veekee James & Femi Atere Totally Nailed This Scene from “To Kill A Monkey” | Watch

Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom Take Us Through Every Beautiful Moment of Their Wedding Introduction

Jennifer Hudson’s Surprise Reaction to the Spirit Tunnel Cheers Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

Mr Eazi’s “Corny” is Sweet, Romantic and Made for Lovers

Omawumi is in love, and this time it feels different. Her new visuals for “In Love” capture that feeling we’ve all hoped for, something rare and overwhelming in the best way.

The song already gave hints. She sings about heartbreak and near-misses, about holding on to hope even when love keeps slipping through your fingers. But with this one, she’s sure. “This kind of love is made in the movies,” she says.

Produced by Spellz and written by Benjamin Obadje and Omawumi herself, “In Love” is a celebration of healing, vulnerability, and the kind of affection that feels straight out of a movie.

Watch “In Love” below.

