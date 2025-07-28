Omawumi’s “In Love” Is What Happens When You Finally Feel Safe | Watch

Omawumi is in love, and this time it feels different. Her new visuals for “In Love” capture that feeling we’ve all hoped for, something rare and overwhelming in the best way.

The song already gave hints. She sings about heartbreak and near-misses, about holding on to hope even when love keeps slipping through your fingers. But with this one, she’s sure. “This kind of love is made in the movies,” she says.

Produced by Spellz and written by Benjamin Obadje and Omawumi herself, “In Love” is a celebration of healing, vulnerability, and the kind of affection that feels straight out of a movie.

Watch “In Love” below.