BBNaija Season 10: Jason Jae Is on a Winning Streak & Biggie Is Already Playing Mind Games

It’s barely Week 1, and the BBNaija Season 10 house is already bubbling with strategy, alliances, vibes, and one very fake twist.

Let’s rewind a bit. On Sunday, the housemates had their first Head of House challenge, and Jason Jae came out on top. That win earned him immunity from possible eviction and a taste of Biggie’s luxury lounge. Then on Monday, Biggie introduced the HoH challenger game, a second shot at power, and Jason held his ground, winning again and retaining his position.

Later that night, housemates were called into the Diary Room to nominate two fellow housemates each for possible eviction. It marked the first nomination session of the season, and even though it’s still early days, the decisions gave a glimpse into where things might be heading.

But there’s a twist. The nominations this week are not real. Big Brother will keep that under wraps until the first live eviction show on Sunday, August 3, when the housemates will find out that no one is actually going home.

For now, all 28 housemates believe they’re up. The game is officially on.

Now take a look at how the housemates nominated below.

The #BBNaijaS10 nominations are underway: Ibifubara nominated Zita and Otega

Dansboskid – Kuture and Isabella

Gigi Jasmine – Imisi and Zita

Faith – Isabella and Rooboy

Mide – Denari and Mensan

Kaybobo – Victory and Koyin

Isabella – Zita and Otega #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija10 pic.twitter.com/soorZ98VQa — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 28, 2025

Koyin nominated Kayinkumi and Isabella

Thelma Lawson – Danboskid and Otega

Kola – Denari and Koyin

Imisi – Otega and Ivatar

Rooboy – Imisi and Mensan

Sultana – Kayinkunmi and Mide

Mensan – Kaybobo and Otega #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10 pic.twitter.com/HQh9QAtNot — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 28, 2025

Dede nominated Kaybobo and Isabella

Victory – Doris and Isabella

Tracy – Mensan and Kayinkunmi

Kayinkumi – Tracy and Dede

Doris – Denari and Thelma Lawson

Otega – Imisi and Mensan

Big Soso – Denari and Mide #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10 pic.twitter.com/nVXnfDtbQP — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 28, 2025

Denari nominated Dede and Mide

Zita – Sabrina and Denari

Kuture – Imisi and Zita

Sabrina – Big Soso and Zita

Bright Morgan – Imisi and Danboskid

Joanna – Zita and Denari

Ivatar – Dede and Mide #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10 pic.twitter.com/PW8n2jHou0 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 28, 2025