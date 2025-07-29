BN TV
BBNaija Season 10: Jason Jae Is on a Winning Streak & Biggie Is Already Playing Mind Games
It’s barely Week 1, and the BBNaija Season 10 house is already bubbling with strategy, alliances, vibes, and one very fake twist.
Let’s rewind a bit. On Sunday, the housemates had their first Head of House challenge, and Jason Jae came out on top. That win earned him immunity from possible eviction and a taste of Biggie’s luxury lounge. Then on Monday, Biggie introduced the HoH challenger game, a second shot at power, and Jason held his ground, winning again and retaining his position.
Later that night, housemates were called into the Diary Room to nominate two fellow housemates each for possible eviction. It marked the first nomination session of the season, and even though it’s still early days, the decisions gave a glimpse into where things might be heading.
But there’s a twist. The nominations this week are not real. Big Brother will keep that under wraps until the first live eviction show on Sunday, August 3, when the housemates will find out that no one is actually going home.
For now, all 28 housemates believe they’re up. The game is officially on.
Now take a look at how the housemates nominated below.
The #BBNaijaS10 nominations are underway:
Ibifubara nominated Zita and Otega
Dansboskid – Kuture and Isabella
Gigi Jasmine – Imisi and Zita
Faith – Isabella and Rooboy
Mide – Denari and Mensan
Kaybobo – Victory and Koyin
Isabella – Zita and Otega #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija10
Koyin nominated Kayinkumi and Isabella
Thelma Lawson – Danboskid and Otega
Kola – Denari and Koyin
Imisi – Otega and Ivatar
Rooboy – Imisi and Mensan
Sultana – Kayinkunmi and Mide
Mensan – Kaybobo and Otega #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10
Dede nominated Kaybobo and Isabella
Victory – Doris and Isabella
Tracy – Mensan and Kayinkunmi
Kayinkumi – Tracy and Dede
Doris – Denari and Thelma Lawson
Otega – Imisi and Mensan
Big Soso – Denari and Mide #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10
Denari nominated Dede and Mide
Zita – Sabrina and Denari
Kuture – Imisi and Zita
Sabrina – Big Soso and Zita
Bright Morgan – Imisi and Danboskid
Joanna – Zita and Denari
Ivatar – Dede and Mide #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10
