BBNaija Season 10: Jason Jae Is on a Winning Streak & Biggie Is Already Playing Mind Games

Regina Hall Had the Spirit Tunnel Jumping on The Jennifer Hudson Show & We’re Still Smiling

Omawumi’s “In Love” Is What Happens When You Finally Feel Safe | Watch

Juma Jux Drops Sweet New Song for His Baby With Priscilla Ojo

Asake & Tiakola’s “Badman Gangsta" Is All About Life, Love, and Doing You

Fireboy DML Is All About Love & That Feel-Good Rush in “Dopamine”

Lilian Afegbai’s “Hoz-bend” in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘To Kill A Monkey’ Has the Internet Buzzing

Uzo Aduba Shines in Brown Silk as She Dances Through The Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel

Veekee James & Femi Atere Totally Nailed This Scene from “To Kill A Monkey” | Watch

Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom Take Us Through Every Beautiful Moment of Their Wedding Introduction

It’s barely Week 1, and the BBNaija Season 10 house is already bubbling with strategy, alliances, vibes, and one very fake twist.
Let’s rewind a bit. On Sunday, the housemates had their first Head of House challenge, and Jason Jae came out on top. That win earned him immunity from possible eviction and a taste of Biggie’s luxury lounge. Then on Monday, Biggie introduced the HoH challenger game, a second shot at power, and Jason held his ground, winning again and retaining his position.

Later that night, housemates were called into the Diary Room to nominate two fellow housemates each for possible eviction. It marked the first nomination session of the season, and even though it’s still early days, the decisions gave a glimpse into where things might be heading.

But there’s a twist. The nominations this week are not real. Big Brother will keep that under wraps until the first live eviction show on Sunday, August 3, when the housemates will find out that no one is actually going home.

For now, all 28 housemates believe they’re up. The game is officially on.

Now take a look at how the housemates nominated below.

 

