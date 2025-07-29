Regina Hall Had the Spirit Tunnel Jumping on The Jennifer Hudson Show & We’re Still Smiling

Regina Hall knows how to have a good time, and she proved it the moment she stepped into the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She had on a deep burgundy satin blouse with the sleeves rolled up and a sequin pencil skirt and she was ready.

Right away, the chant started: “It’s Regina at the happy place!” and she gave them a full show. Smiling, clapping, dancing, Regina was in her zone. The whole tunnel lit up.

When Regina finally sat down with Jennifer, the fun didn’t stop. She talked about her friendship with Kevin Hart and how he calls her “Nana Jean Jean” because, according to her, “I don’t go out anywhere. Cause I’m always home.” The audience cracked up and so did Jennifer. It was a light, funny moment that made everyone feel like they were in on the joke.

Watch the full moment below.

