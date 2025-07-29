Watch Burna Boy Light Up England Women’s Football Team Celebration with a Surprise Performance

Trust Burna Boy to turn a victory lap into a moment. Just when England’s women’s football team thought their Euros celebration couldn’t get any better, he showed up outside Buckingham Palace with a surprise that lit up the evening.

Fresh off their win over Spain in a penalty shootout in Basel, the squad returned to London for two days of celebrations. First came Downing Street, then an open-top bus parade, and finally, a big finish outside the palace. That was where Burna stepped onstage. That’s when Burna joined the celebration.

He was introduced by former England player and presenter Alex Scott and wasted no time. Burna walked in, gave a nod to England manager Sarina Wiegman, who had once called him her favourite artist, and kicked off a performance of his 2022 song “For My Hand” which features Ed Sheeran.

It was a fitting way to close out the celebration. This win was also a first for England. No men’s or women’s team had ever won a major football trophy outside home soil until now. The men won the World Cup in 1966 at Wembley. The women’s first Euros title in 2022 was also on home ground.

Watch Burna Boy show up for the Lionesses below: