Teddy Esosa Don-Momoh, Joins Konga103.7 FM

Africa’s 1st Commerce & Hit Music Station, Konga103.7FM, has welcomed a new voice. His arrival was quiet, but the reception, online and offline, was loud. Teddy Esosa Don-Momoh, an unmistakable voice on the Nigerian radio airwaves for the last three decades, is now part of the Konga family.



Teddy’s arrival at Konga 103.7 FM is the kind of news that makes the entire media industry sit up and take notice. Across three decades, he has seen the broadcast landscape transform from the era of cassettes, vinyl records, and reel tapes to the fast-paced, digital-first world we operate in today. He has lived through every shift, adapted to every change, and come out stronger on the other side. Now, he brings all of that wealth of experience, and then some, to Konga103.7 FM.

Perhaps what is most striking about Teddy’s arrival is the spirit in which he comes. Not as someone who has seen it all and has nothing left to prove, but as someone still hungry to grow.

“Life is about learning, unlearning and relearning,” he said, “and joining Konga103.7 FM is a relearning process. I am ready to do so by taking some of the experiences I have gathered over the years in various media organisations, bringing all those to the team at Konga103.7 FM to reach the success of the station.”

That mindset, from a man with 30 years in the game, says everything about who Teddy Esosa Don-Momoh is, and exactly why Konga103.7 FM is the better for having him.

The addition of Teddy to the Konga103.7 FM team is a significant moment for the station. His experience, his audience, and his reputation bring an extra layer of credibility and excitement to a platform that is already making waves in Lagos and beyond. For loyal listeners of Konga103.7 FM, this is great news. For those yet to tune in, now is the perfect time to start.



Konga103.7 FM is proud and excited to welcome Teddy Esosa Don-Momoh to the team. The best is truly yet to come. Tune in to Konga103.7 FM and experience the difference.

Streaming worldwide on kongafm.com, for media inquiries and partnership opportunities, connect with us here.

Sponsored Content