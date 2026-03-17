Love on Your Terms: Lord’s London Dry Gin Curates an Intimate Valentine’s Escape Above Lagos

High above the glittering skyline of Victoria Island, where Lagos hums with restless energy even after sunset, love took on a softer, more deliberate rhythm. On the rooftop of Maison Fahrenheit, beneath a sky brushed with city lights and ocean breeze, Lord’s London Dry Gin staged a Valentine’s experience that felt less like an event and more like a love letter to modern romance.

This was “Love on Your Terms,” the premium gin brand’s Valentine’s campaign, a carefully curated evening designed not simply to celebrate love, but to redefine it as personal, expressive and unapologetically individual.

From the moment guests arrived, the atmosphere signalled something different. Couples stepped into a setting of understated luxury: candlelit tables, velvet evening hues, and the quiet clink of crystal glasses filled with the crisp botanicals of Lord’s London Dry Gin. A violinist, positioned against the panoramic Lagos skyline, opened the night with romantic melodies that floated gently through the air, the sort of soundtrack that makes time slow down just enough for meaningful glances and shared laughter.

It was the kind of evening where elegance met playfulness.

Love, Lagos Style

Among the guests were some of Lagos’ most recognizable digital personalities, influencer couple Modola and Mayor Frosh, as well as Lanky Boi and Mokeji, whose chemistry and effortless style drew admiring glances throughout the evening.

But the night was not reserved for influencers alone. Several couples were invited by the brand to enjoy a fully hosted Valentine’s getaway, complete with accommodation at Maison Fahrenheit, transforming the celebration into an immersive romantic retreat.

Others received curated spa experience vouchers to continue their celebration of love long after the final toast of the night. It was Lord’s Gin doing what premium lifestyle brands do best: turning moments into experiences worth remembering.

The evening began with a warm welcome from the Senior Brand Manager, Lord’s Dry Gin, Adedamola Adeleke, who invited guests to relax into the atmosphere and savour the moment with those closest to them. Soon, the formalities melted away, and the rooftop transformed into a playground of romantic competition and shared delight.

Games That Sparked Connection

Rather than the predictable Valentine’s dinner format, Lord’s Gin leaned into interactive experiences designed to deepen connection.

Couples gathered around puzzle tables where intricate games encouraged teamwork and gentle rivalry. Some pairs approached the challenges with playful seriousness, whispering strategies and teasing each other over misplaced pieces. Others simply enjoyed the laughter that came from getting things hilariously wrong.

The karaoke station quickly became the heartbeat of the evening.

With a quick QR code scan, couples could choose songs that meant something to them, love ballads, nostalgic throwbacks, or dramatic duets. Influencer Modola delighted the crowd with a spirited performance of a popular hit; her voice carried across the rooftop as friends and strangers alike joined the chorus. Soon, the microphone became a symbol of courage and affection.

One couple serenaded each other with an old-school R&B classic. Another pair opted for playful Afrobeats, dancing mid-song to the cheers of the crowd. The result was electric, a rooftop filled with laughter, music, and the unmistakable glow of shared joy.

A Premium Brand with Presence

Behind the romance and laughter was a carefully orchestrated brand experience. Lord’s London Dry Gin, positioned as an international-facing premium gin brand with a powerful, recognition-driven identity, used the evening to reinforce its place within Nigeria’s aspirational lifestyle culture.

Each table featured thoughtfully presented bottles of the gin, accompanied by refined cocktail serves that highlighted its botanical depth. The presentation was deliberate: polished yet approachable, sophisticated yet celebratory.

According to Gbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager at NDL, the campaign reflects a broader shift in how modern consumers view both love and luxury.

“Love today is beautifully diverse, it’s not one story, one expression or one expectation,” Lawal said during the event. “With ‘Love on Your Terms,’ Lord’s London Dry Gin wanted to create a space where people could celebrate connection in ways that feel authentic to them. Whether it’s romance, friendship or simply appreciating the moment, the idea is to honour those connections while enjoying a premium experience that reflects the confidence and sophistication of our consumers.”

Moments Worth Toasting

As the night unfolded, the celebrations continued with surprise rewards that added excitement to the evening. Shopping vouchers worth ₦150,000 were presented to lucky guests, with Mr. Paul emerging as one of the night’s winners, a moment greeted with enthusiastic applause and good-natured envy from fellow couples.

Between competitions, couples drifted toward the edge of the rooftop terrace, where Lagos stretched endlessly into the night. Some captured photographs under the glow of soft lighting installations; others simply lingered in conversation, glasses raised to the city below. It was, unmistakably, a Lagos Valentine, glamorous yet intimate, vibrant yet deeply personal.

The Perfect Ending

As the evening drew to a close, the rooftop transformed once again — this time into a photography haven.

Couples gathered for stylish portraits alongside the evening’s hosts and influencers, capturing memories against the backdrop of the glittering skyline. The laughter continued as friends adjusted outfits, perfected poses and relived the night’s most amusing karaoke performances.

In his closing remarks, Senior Brand Manager,Lord’s Dry Gin, Adedamola Adeleke thanked guests for embracing the spirit of the campaign and helping transform the evening into a celebration of authenticity and connection.

And as the final glasses of Lord’s London Dry Gin were raised, the message of the night lingered in the warm Lagos air. Love, after all, is not a script to follow, Sometimes, the most beautiful moments happen when you define it for yourself.

Sponsored Content