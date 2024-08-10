Connect with us

Toby Forge & Mayor Frosh Discuss Life After #BBNaija, Surprising Revelations and Their Next Moves

Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh of Streeze emerged from their four-week stay in the Big Brother house looking refreshed and ready to take on life. Both content creators, Mayor is a media director, while Toby is a dance artist. The two content creators had an instant connection when they met.

In an exclusive interview with BellaNaija, the duo—who won the second custodian challenge, earning them immunity from eviction—share insights into their Big Brother experience. They reveal that the highlight of their time in the house was winning the custodian challenge, discuss their strategies for the game, and open up about the surprising things they learned about themselves after leaving the house. Toby admitted he was unaware of Kassia’s marital status, while Mayor reflected on his relationship with Rhuthee.

Reflecting on their time in the house, the duo also shared what task they would propose for the BellaNaija and SheTank “Her Money, Her Power” initiative on women’s economic empowerment if they were still in the game. They also gave a glimpse into their future plans.

Watch the full video below:

