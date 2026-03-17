Where Heritage Met Intimacy: Oriki 11’s Communal Dinner for Lagos’ Creative Circle

Detty December in Lagos usually announces itself with noise, neon, music, and motion. But Oriki 11, the African-infused premium London Dry Gin, chose to begin the 2025 season with a quieter, more intentional gesture: an intimate dinner for Lagos’ art community at the upscale S.E.A Experience in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, recently.

The evening, curated in partnership with A Third Space, the cultural collective that has quickly become a quiet engine for community gatherings and creative exchange in Lagos, unfolded like a cultural salon, a room arranged not for spectacle but for attention. The boutique artsy hotel, already an ecosystem for visual creators and collectors, offered a canvas that matched Oriki 11’s aesthetic: contemporary African luxury rooted in craft, culture, and memory.

The Communal Ritual: Wooden Pots, Shared Plates, Shared Stories

In a graceful nod to West African communal dining, dinner arrived not in trays or plated courses but in wooden pots, earthy, carved, and warm to the touch. Instead of lining up buffet-style, guests passed each pot from hand to hand, lifting wooden spoons, scooping, smiling, offering, and receiving. Each dish was a shared moment; each passing of the pot was a quiet gesture of care.

The room became a constellation of micro-conversations, food, heritage, art, and laughter, all tethered by the refreshingly crisp Oriki 11 cocktails moving between them. It was conviviality in its most African form: communal, rhythmic, and generous.

A Third Space and the Culture of Slowing Down

Nelson C.J., convener of A Third Space, framed the partnership beautifully:

“We wanted a night that allowed for stillness, where creativity wasn’t rushed, where people could be present. Oriki 11’s attention to heritage and intimacy made that possible.”

Poetry in a Room That Listened

Filmmaker and poet Belinda Doubara Yanga read with a softness that held the room in suspension. Her poems stretched across memory, identity, and the echoes of Lagos life.

“This room listened like a friend. It felt like reading inside a heartbeat: quiet, warm, attentive,” she said afterward.

Suni’s Lyrical Canvas: When the Mic Became a Brush

Then came Legendary Suni, whose soulful performance broke open into something communal. He didn’t just sing to the room; he invited the room in. At one point, he passed the mic from guest to guest, prompting each person to sing a line, hum a melody, or simply add their voice to the moment.

The room erupted in joyful vulnerability, laughter, harmonies, playful off-key notes, brave riffs, confident runs, and shy whispers. What emerged was a shared artwork: a collective canvas of voices painting sound onto the night.

“Music becomes deeper when everyone becomes part of it. Tonight, the room created the song with me.” Suni reflected.

Heritage in a Glass

Oriki 11, distilled from 11 African botanicals, echoed the evening’s ethos. The brand’s philosophy, where heritage meets elegance, aligned effortlessly with the slow, textured rituals unfolding across the room. S.E.A. Experience, which also stocks Oriki 11 in its mart, threaded the spirit into its artistic ecosystem: a gin not just consumed but experienced.

Oriki 11’s opening note for the 2025 Detty December in Nigeria felt like a refreshingly cultured alternative to the season’s usual crescendo. It was an evening defined by intimacy, creativity, heritage, and shared expression, a salon-like gathering that reminded Lagos that December can begin softly and still resonate loudly. In a season known for excess, Oriki 11 chose communion and created something unforgettable.

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