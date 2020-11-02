Harry Itie’s Documentary “Defiance: Voices Of A New Generation” Explores the Lives of Young Nigerian Queers Taking Space Unapologetically!

In the past, LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual or Transsexual) Nigerians have either been used as comedic fodder or as an indication of moral decadence in our society, or sometimes even both.

This narrative has begun to change.

The LGBTQ community are letting Nigerians know that LGBTQ people are people too. They’ve taken over the task of shaping their public image and identity. They are doing so through movies, documentaries, vlogs, literary works… basically taking up space unapologetically.

Harry Itie touched by the stories of some LGBTQ Nigerians and creatives, made a documentary about them. “Defiance” explores the lives of young queer individuals who are not just out and visible but are vocal in the fight for equality in Nigeria. It also explores the laws in Nigeria and how they affect the personal lives of LGBT+ people in the country.

Directed by Harry Itie, it features interviews with Matthew Blaise, Amara the Lesbian, Vincent Desmond and Mariam Sule.