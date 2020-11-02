Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Harry Itie's Documentary "Defiance: Voices Of A New Generation" Explores the Lives of Young Nigerian Queers Taking Space Unapologetically!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss this New Episode of “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The First Teaser for Funke Akindele-Bello's "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" is Here!

BN TV Music

Teni shares Some Interesting Memories about Herself on Episode 4 of Teni's "My XXXL Life"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Most Followed Nollywood Actresses on Instagram, According to this Report

BN TV

A Very Necessary Conversation on Moving Nigeria Forward with Falz, FK Abudu, Aisha Yesufu & More | WATCH

BN TV Music

This Live Rendition of Sinach's "Waymaker" at Dove Awards Will Give You the Chills

BN TV

A Virtual Tour of Linda Ikeji's Closet, Courtesy of Laura Ikeji

BN TV

If You Need Another Dose of Tiwa Savage, You'll Love Her "BlackBox Interview" with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

BN TV

Ruggedman has a New Talk Show "What's Happening With Ruggedman" | Watch the First Episode

BN TV

Harry Itie’s Documentary “Defiance: Voices Of A New Generation” Explores the Lives of Young Nigerian Queers Taking Space Unapologetically!

BN TV

Published

7 hours ago

 on

In the past, LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual or Transsexual) Nigerians have either been used as comedic fodder or as an indication of moral decadence in our society, or sometimes even both.

This narrative has begun to change.

The LGBTQ community are letting Nigerians know that LGBTQ people are people too. They’ve taken over the task of shaping their public image and identity. They are doing so through movies, documentaries, vlogs, literary works… basically taking up space unapologetically.

Harry Itie touched by the stories of some LGBTQ Nigerians and creatives, made a documentary about them. “Defiance” explores the lives of young queer individuals who are not just out and visible but are vocal in the fight for equality in Nigeria. It also explores the laws in Nigeria and how they affect the personal lives of LGBT+ people in the country.

Directed by Harry Itie, it features interviews with Matthew Blaise, Amara the Lesbian, Vincent Desmond and Mariam Sule.

Harry has this to say about the  documentary

This documentary explores the lives of these young queer individuals who are not just out and visible but are vocal in the fight for equality in Nigeria. It also explores the laws in Nigeria and how they affect the personal lives of LGBT+ people in the country.

So this is for Desmond, Mariam, Matthew and Amara – for living and loving boldly and sharing your experiences with us. For Nelson, Timinepre, Alex and Emmanuel – for sharing their wealth of knowledge and for constantly putting in the work.

This is for Bolu, Roi, Kayode, Ibrahim, Eni, Dika, Olu, Demola and all the young writers documenting our history as we go along. Thank you for your voices. We won’t forget.

And for all the young people raising their voices online and offline, we are proud of you.
Thank you for all that you do. Your voices are making a difference.

Love, Harry.

“Defiance” is produced by The Rustin Times in collaboration with Love Matters Naija.

Watch the documentary below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dr Jonah Asiegbu of First Medtrade Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Senatorial & State House of Assembly Elections Are Coming Up, Here’s How to Vote

Barbara Akinbuwa: Eating Right Can Help You Prevent and Manage Diabetes

Money Matters With Nimi: Give Your Children the Gift of Financial Knowledge

Nkem Ndem: The Dark Side Of Moving and Living Abroad
Advertisement
css.php