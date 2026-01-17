Atinuda Evolves Into A Global Leadership Retreat: Mauritius Is the Chosen Destination For 2026

Connect with us

For over a decade, ATINUDA has quietly shaped conversations at the intersection of leadership, creativity and enterprise across Africa. Now, in its sixth edition, the platform is making a deliberate shift from conference halls to curated stillness.

From March 8th – March 14th, 2026, ATINUDA 6.0: The Elevation will take place in Mauritius, reimagined as an invitation-only Leadership and Creativity Retreat for Africa’s most intentional founders, executives, creatives, and ecosystem builders.

This is not another conference. It is a platform evolving.

From Visibility to Alignment

Founded in 2015 by Ayiri Oladunmoye, ATINUDA is a Pan-African leadership, creativity, and enterprise platform established to elevate standards and create spaces defined by excellence, intention, and global best practice across Africa’s creative and event industries.

Over the years, the platform has convened influential voices across leadership, culture, business, and innovation from Preston Bailey, David Tutera, Marcy Blum, Ron Ben-Israel, and Diann Valentine, to African leaders such as Stephanie Busari, TY Bello, Tokunbo George-Taylor, Obafemi Banigbe, Jennifer Odunfuwa, and many others who have helped shape ATINUDA’s reputation as a serious, standards-driven convening ground.

But as the ecosystem matured, so did the needs of its leaders.

Visibility was no longer enough. Access was no longer the goal.

What leaders needed was Clarity, Alignment, and Depth of understanding.

Why Mauritius?

Mauritius was chosen intentionally. It is Neutral, Globally respected and Calm.
An island that quite literally rose from the ocean floor, mirroring the theme of The Elevation.

Why Register?

Participants leave ATINUDA not just inspired, but restored with renewed clarity, deep relationships, and conversations that extend beyond the retreat itself.

ATINUDA 6.0 marks a quiet but powerful evolution:

From gathering minds, To aligning leaders, To rising together.

ATINUDA 6.0. The Elevation

RISE WITHIN. RISE TOGETHER. RISE BEYOND

Mauritius | March 8–14, 2026

Participation in ATINUDA 6.0 is by invitation or application.

For enquiries regarding attendance, partnerships, or collaborations, please visit or contact Buchi Nduka on +234 705 134 7478.

