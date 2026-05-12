AMVCA 2026: Johnnie Walker Black Label Marks Cultural Day with a Focus on Cross-Cultural Expression

Cultural Day once again stood out as one of the defining moments leading into the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, bringing together actors, designers, musicians and digital creators in a celebration of African fashion, heritage and identity.

Over the years, the event has grown beyond a prelude to the awards ceremony, becoming a space where different parts of the creative industry meet. This year’s edition reflected that shift, with guests interpreting traditional influences through contemporary fashion, performance and storytelling, while creators documented the experience across social platforms in real time.

The event also highlighted how closely film, fashion, music and digital culture now intersect. Conversations moved easily across industries, with creators and personalities from different spaces sharing the same platform and audience.

Within that setting, Johnnie Walker Black Label’s involvement reflected themes the brand has continued to explore through Johnnie Walker AfroExchange, particularly the relationship between African creativity, collaboration and cultural exchange across music, fashion and film.

Commenting on the brand’s involvement, Ifeoma Agu, Group Head of Culture, Influencers and Advocacy at Diageo South, West and Central Africa, said: “At Johnnie Walker, our belief in progress has always been captured through our ‘Keep Walking’ philosophy – celebrating those who continue to push boundaries, evolve their craft, and move culture forward with intention across music, film, art, fashion and digital culture.

“Through platforms like Johnnie Walker AfroExchange, we are equally committed to creating spaces where African creativity, collaboration, and cultural exchange can thrive beyond the moment itself.”

The brand’s wider association with this year’s awards also came through its community of collaborators, including Elozonam Ogbolu, who received a nomination in the Best Digital Content Creator category while also championing the brand throughout the AMVCA week. Their presence reflected how creators increasingly move between film, television and digital platforms, shaping how African stories are told and consumed.

As Cultural Day continues to evolve within the AMVCA calendar, it increasingly reflects how African storytelling now extends beyond film alone, shaped as much by fashion, music and digital culture as by the screen itself.

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