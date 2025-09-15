Tripoint Academy Graduates First Cohort of Interns Across Travel, Tourism, Aviation, and Digital Marketing

Tripoint Travels, a leading travel and tourism company in Nigeria serving enterprises and global organizations, is proud to announce the successful graduation of its first set of interns who were trained under the Academy arm of the organization, Tripoint Academy for Tourism & Enterprise Development; where the interns underwent a 6- month rigorous and immersive program in travel, tourism,digital marketing, and business fundamentals.

Earlier this year, Tripoint Academy launched the internship program as part of its commitment to giving back to society and empowering Nigerian youths. Following over 200 applications, 7 candidates were admitted and have now completed the training, which combined both theoretical and hands-on practical experiences in the travel and tourism sector. Speaking on the milestone, Shuhda Muhammed, Founder and CEO of Tripoint Travels and Tripoint Academy, said:

“At Tripoint Travels, we believe in creating opportunities for young people to thrive. This internship program was designed not just to train, but to transform, equipping interns with the skills and exposure they need to compete in today’s global tourism and business landscape. Today, we are proud to graduate our first cohort, who are the future leaders of the industry.”

One of the graduating interns, Taiwo Fapohunda, said:

“Being part of this program was life changing. We were trained not only in tourism but also in digital marketing and entrepreneurship basics. I now feel confident about pursuing a career in this space and grateful to Tripoint Travels for the opportunity.”

The graduation ceremony, held in grand style, was graced by Uche Uzeobo, CEO at SANEF (Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility); Wale Ajiboye, Chief Curator at 16Stories; Dr. Nneka Okekearu, Director at the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) – Pan Atlantic University, Dr. Olawale Anifowose, Managing Director, GEN Nigeria; Crystal Chigbu, Executive Director of The IREDE Foundation; amongst other distinguished guests.

Their presence highlighted the program’s credibility and the industry’s recognition of Tripoint Academy’s efforts in bridging the talent gap in tourism and enterprise development.

Further highlighting the power of collaboration, Dr. Anifowose said

“Today’s graduation is not just a ceremony; it is proof of what collaboration can achieve. At GEN Nigeria, we believe in creating platforms where talent meets opportunity, and we are delighted to offer one of the graduating interns a position within our organization.”

This immediate outcome reflects the quality of training Tripoint Academy has delivered and the bright future that lies ahead for these young professionals. It is a clear sign that when we invest in youth and enterprise, the results speak for themselves.”

While celebrating the success of the maiden edition of its internship programme, Tripoint Travels demonstrated its unwavering commitment and dedication to youth empowerment, industry innovation and nation-building.

Tripoint Travels is hoping that this initiative can serve as a catalyst for other entrepreneurs, individuals and organizations to begin to replicate this model, which will contribute to a ready pool of young employable Nigerians who are ready to stay, work and thrive in Nigeria.

