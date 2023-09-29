Uriel weighs in on #BBNAllStars Eviction & SomGel in New Episode of “Diary Room Spills”

Connect with us

Reality television star and All Stars housemate Uriel dropped the fifth episode of her show, “Diary Room Spills.”

Uriel starts this episode by paying a touching tribute to Mohbad, who passed away recently.

She then talks about gift giving in romantic relationships, Hilda Baci’s birthday, what she’s looking forward to in her next relationship, the latest evictions from the Big Brother Sunday eviction show, Soma and Angel’s ship, and more.

Watch:

