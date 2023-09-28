Adanna Adaka’s Corporate Baddie Look To The 4th Annual #BNSDigitalSummit Is One You Must See

Mint Green took over the moment Adanna Adaka walked into the vast halls of the Ecobank Pan African Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos where the 4th Annual and first-ever on-site edition of the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit took place on Saturday the 23rd of September, 2023.

She was unmissable from then on gracefully strutting in her silky Ibiza pant set from Nigerian ready-to-wear brand — Lilian Andrew, featuring a chic crop top and high-waist tailored pants with playful extensions. Adanna said in an interview with BellaNaija‘s Damilola Olatunji:

The gorgeous Adanna paired her outfit with strappy pink heels and a beaded pink purse. She wore her hair in a single-braided ponytail, slayed with a white-tipped nude pink manicure, subtle latte makeup by Lolu Pinheiro, and bold gold jewellery.

Hit the ▶ button below to get ready with Adanna:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adanna. (@adannaadaka)

Watch Adanna strut off to the summit, hit the ▶ button below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Andrew (@lilianandr3w)

Get an upclose view of Adanna’s glam, hit the ▶ button below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lolu Pinheiro | Artist (@loludoesmake.up)

Credits

Belle: @adannaadaka

Outfit: @lilianandr3w

Makeup: @loludoesmake.up

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!