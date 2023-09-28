Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Adanna Adaka's Corporate Baddie Look To The 4th Annual #BNSDigitalSummit Is One You Must See

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Here's How Nonye Udeogu Nailed The Corporate Baddie Dress Code At #BNSDigitalSummit | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Living Style

All The Looks Worth Seeing From The Private Screening Party Of The Real Housewives Of Lagos 2

Beauty Features Weddings

Sadeko Samson: Bridal Makeup Styles to Slay Your Wedding Day

Beauty Culture Inspired Living Relationships Style Sweet Spot

'It Took Me 40 Years To Look This Good'. Anti-ageing/Pro-ageing? Take A Look At This!

Beauty Promotions

Tresses Lagos: The Ultimate Guide to Healthy Hair Care for African Women

Beauty BN TV

Check Out This 5-Minute Dewy Makeup Tutorial For Masking Hyperpigmentation | WATCH

Beauty Style

Bella Okagbue's Instagram Is A Gold Mine Of Sultry Fashion Inspirations For Trendy #BellaStylistas

Beauty

Lisa Joy Is Breaking Down TikTok’s Viral “Latte Makeup” Trend | WATCH

Beauty Events Inspired News Style

The Creator Roundtable: Meet These Panellists At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Beauty

Adanna Adaka’s Corporate Baddie Look To The 4th Annual #BNSDigitalSummit Is One You Must See

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Mint Green took over the moment Adanna Adaka walked into the vast halls of the Ecobank Pan African Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos where the 4th Annual and first-ever on-site edition of the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit took place on Saturday the 23rd of September, 2023.

She was unmissable from then on gracefully strutting in her silky Ibiza pant set from Nigerian ready-to-wear brand Lilian Andrew, featuring a chic crop top and high-waist tailored pants with playful extensions. Adanna said in an interview with BellaNaija‘s Damilola Olatunji:

I’m wearing Lilian Andrew ’cause I wanted to be on theme and the brand literally is Corporate Baddie 

The gorgeous Adanna paired her outfit with strappy pink heels and a beaded pink purse. She wore her hair in a single-braided ponytail, slayed with a white-tipped nude pink manicure, subtle latte makeup by Lolu Pinheiro, and bold gold jewellery.

Hit the ▶ button below to get ready with Adanna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adanna. (@adannaadaka)

Watch Adanna strut off to the summit, hit the ▶ button below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Andrew (@lilianandr3w)

Get an upclose view of Adanna’s glam, hit the ▶ button below

 

 

Credits

Belle: @adannaadaka
Outfit: @lilianandr3w
Makeup: @loludoesmake.up

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: The Many Ways AI is Transforming Creativity

Biodun Da-Silva: The Best Way to Understand & Utilise Your Potential

#BNCampusSeries: Daniel Omuemu Became a First-Class Engineering Student in His First Year at LASU

Titilayo Olurin: Is It a Woman’s Duty To Keep Her Husband In a Marriage?

These Tweets From People Sharing the Dumbest Things They Did As Kids Will Leave You in Stitches
css.php