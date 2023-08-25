BNMeetTheStar: Ruby Akubueze on Growth, Starring in “Ijogbon” & Finding Balance in the Limelight

Netflix just dropped a lineup of upcoming titles, and in the mix is “Ijogbon,” a Kunle Afolayan film featuring the talented actress and filmmaker Ruby Akubueze.

Ruby, a rising star in the entertainment scene, has been carving her path with an infectious passion for acting since her younger days.

You might recognize her from her standout roles in the MTV Shuga Naija series (2017–2020) where she portrayed “Frances,” as well as Ndani TV’s “Schooled,” and the film “Kasanova,” to name just a few. Her performances have showcased her impressive range, earning her a spot as a nominee for the Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting in 2020. Her short film “Rehearsal” has also secured international acclaim with several awards. Notably, she’s set to grace the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival with “Orah.”

But Ruby’s talents extend beyond acting; she’s also a singer and model.

Beyond her creative endeavours, Ruby is deeply committed to community building. She’s an active volunteer at The Solace Network, an anti-bullying non-profit, and collaborates with the STAR Foundation, an NGO dedicated to empowering youth through scholarships and grants, both led by young female activists.

In this interview, Ruby talks about her journey so far, her role in “Ijogbon,” and balancing fame and mental health. Plus, she dishes out 5 juicy facts you won’t find anywhere else.

Hello Ruby. It’s so lovely speaking with you. How are you doing?

I’m great! Thank you; I hope the same for you.

I’m great. How’s 2023 been for you so far?

To be honest, 2023 has been a lot, but all in all, it’s been mostly amazing. Amazing because it has surprised me in a lot of ways. Most of my aspirations for the year manifested even before the time that I hoped they would, including travelling a lot more for work and, most of all, finally completing my bachelor’s degree, which I had to do two extra years for due to the COVID lockdown and ASUU strike, and now I’m looking forward to my convocation ceremony. You cannot imagine how excited that makes me.

Before delving into your acting journey, I’d love to know what it was that brought you closer to the field of entertainment. Was it something that you wanted to pursue from an early stage of your life, or did this field spark your interest during a later phase?

I grew up in a home where we were allowed to express ourselves as children, and as far as I can remember, I’ve always leaned towards entertainment, having been surrounded by people like my mom, my grandmother, and my late cousin, who were the actual OGs in music back then. I remember Saturday mornings when we would clean the house, and instead of focusing on the mission, I was either singing into a broom or reciting lines from a movie, pretending to be the actor, or even just making up scenarios of our own with my best friend. We watched a lot of movies, by the way, and I longed to be one of them on the screens. When I was old enough to join the drama group in my church, I enlisted, and I had such a great time playing different characters and learning and unlearning things. Those were formative years of acting for me, and I knew ever since that it was something I didn’t want to stop doing anytime soon.

You’ve played a range of diverse characters. Which character would you say has resonated with your real self the most?

Amongst all the characters I’ve played, I would say the one that resonated with my real self would be “Ini” in Kasanova. She was a determined young girl who wanted to be a successful actor and loved singing as well, but her mother wanted her to be something else and live the dream she had in mind for her, so the part of her being determined to live her dream resonated with my real self.

Kunle Afolayan’s movie “Ijogbon” is coming, and you’re starring in it. What did you think of your character when you first got the script? And what made you decide to be a part of the movie?

At first, I thought she was crazy, to be honest, but I liked her because she was adventurous—my kind of girl. I wondered how she found herself in her friend group, and that part made me laugh.

I thought it was a really interesting story. It wasn’t something I had seen before in our industry, and it was going to be a challenge for me because, before it, I hadn’t done an adventure film set in a rural area before. I love a good challenge. So I said, Why not? Plus, it’s a Kunle Afolayan film, and I’ve always wanted to work with him.

What has prepared you for your success so far? And what do you think you need more of to continue succeeding?

My growing-up experiences cumulatively kept me on my toes. I drew resilience from my parents’ and siblings’ unflinching support; my mom in particular believed in me in ways that always kept reminding me I had no choice but to excel. My childhood foundation was laced with certain strong values centred around God’s faithfulness to reward diligence. All of these formed my resolve to succeed, and in the present, I’d say that they are still ever-present with me and continue to guide me. This is, of course, in addition to the fact that I’ve carefully built a good number of veritable relationships over the years. There’s no underrating the

importance of good people who continuously look out for and protect your interests.

Which of your past acting experiences would you say was the toughest one, and that tested your abilities?

Oh, I would say Ijogbon. It was demanding. Like half of the film, we were very physically active. I woke up every other day on set praying that today the director wouldn’t say, “Okay, so in this scene, you guys will be running from here…” Haha! I dreaded it. We were also filming in the dry season, so the sun was always scorching, and a majority of the scenes were exterior. The character itself was a new one for me. It pulled me out of my comfort zone.

How do you manage your mental health as you step further into the spotlight? What keeps you balanced and clear-minded?

I try as much as possible to stay grounded and put myself first when it comes to my mental health. I don’t joke with it. I also try to take as many breaks as needed from the internet because, as I’ve observed, the internet is a huge contributing factor to the decline of creatives’ mental health. I hold my values dear and mind my business. I stay prayerful, close to God, and surround myself with people who understand me and love me for who I am.

What were some of the biggest lessons your journey has taught you?

I have learned a lot of lessons in my journey so far. “People will only see you how you see yourself,” so it’s important to know exactly who you are and treat yourself how you want to be treated. If you treat yourself like trash, that’s how people are going to treat you. Know who you are. Don’t let people tell you who you are. You always have to stand for something, because if you don’t, you’ll fall for everything. And most importantly, never think you can do life without God.

5 fun facts about you that we won’t find on your IMDb page, Wikipedia page, or press release?

1. I can whistle any song with my mouth.

2. I cook well.

3. I actually eat more than it shows on my body.

4. I love solving puzzles.

5. My favourite comfort food is roasted corn.

What are you currently watching or reading?

I’m currently watching episodes of “Family Feud” and “Shark Tank”. I love these shows!