Ndani TV premieres Official Trailer for Forthcoming 7-Part Teen Drama “Schooled”

5 hours ago

Schooled” is a brand new Ndani TV web series coming to your screens this October. The 7-part series follows the life of a street kid who suspiciously gains admission to a high-brow school where he gets drawn into the investigation of strange occurrences.

The 7-part teen drama stars Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Paul Nnadiekwe, Ruby Akubueze and Kem Ajieh Ikechukwu.

Don’t miss the season premiere, showing on Ndani TV on Thursday, October 6th.

Watch the trailer below:

