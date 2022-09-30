Biggie Evicts Riders Chizzy and Rachel from the #BBNaija House in Surprise Twist

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

When Riders – Chizzy and Rachel – walked into the house, Big Brother told us they were his agents, and would remain in the house until the final day.

We guess Biggie changed his mind. On Friday night, Ebuka walked into the house to the surprise of the Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates, who were earlier told to freeze.

After a good time at the dinner table, a Ninja came in with the dreaded eviction envelope and Ebuka had to do the needful: evict housemates.

The two housemates whose time in the house came to an end were the Riders. Big Brother brought them into his world, and he took them out!

Watch the moments below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DStv Nigeria (@dstvnigeria)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DStv Nigeria (@dstvnigeria)

We wish Chizzy and Rachel all the best!

