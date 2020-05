After making his debut as a Nollywood producer with the Northern-Nigerian epic, “Up North,” Editi Effiong has released his highly anticipated movie “Fishbone.”

The movie highlights the story of the dark world of drug counterfeiting in the slums of Lagos.

“Fish Bone” stars Daniel Etim Effiong in the lead role alongside Shaffy Bello and Moshood Fattah and others.

