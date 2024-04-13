Pelumi Nubi Tells Us Everything About Her Solo Drive from London to Lagos | Watch

Pelumi Nubi has etched her name in history as the first Black woman to complete a solo road trip from London to Lagos. In an exclusive chat with BellaNaija, we get to hear all about her incredible journey.

A UK-based Nigerian global traveller and travel content creator, Pelumi took off from London on January 30th, travelling through West African countries before reaching her final destination, Lagos, Nigeria on April 7th. Her arrival was met with cheers from fans who followed her journey online, and the Lagos State government honoured her achievement with a new car, house and an ambassadorship for state tourism.

In this exclusive chat with BellaNaija, she gives us a firsthand account of her epic solo drive – the challenges she conquered, the lessons learned, and how it all contributed to her growth.

Watch here: