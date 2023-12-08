Beauty
Sheila Atim’s Hair and Brows Shine at the British Fashion Awards 2023
Fashion’s spotlight returned to the iconic London Royal Albert Hall for The Fashion Awards 2023, a glittering event held in collaboration with jewellery brand Pandora. The ceremony not only celebrated the outstanding talents in the creative industry but also recognized individuals who left a lasting impact through their work in the past 12 months.
Amidst the array of artistic ensembles on the red carpet, attention was drawn to the impeccable beauty of Ugandan-British actress Sheila Atim. She effortlessly stole the show with a bold and contemporary aesthetic—gold finger waves elegantly paired with matching slender eyebrows and complemented by chic chandelier earrings. creating a harmonious blend of ’20s-meets-’90s vibes. Sheila’s choice of a black lip liner demonstrated a refined touch, steering clear of novelty and adding sophistication to the overall look.
The meticulous coordination of makeup and hair showcased a perfect synergy with Sheila’s attire—a striking black off-shoulder corset dress. The ensemble, from head to toe, not only highlighted Sheila’s individuality but also spoke to a seamless fusion of modern and timeless elements.
Credits
Dress: @harris_reed
Jewellery: @chopard
Shoes: @louboutinworld
Styling: @abisoye_o
Hair: @marcialuvlocks
Makeup: @sophiasinot
Photography: @jadereyphotos and @misanharriman
