Sheila Atim’s Hair and Brows Shine at the British Fashion Awards 2023

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Fashion’s spotlight returned to the iconic London Royal Albert Hall for The Fashion Awards 2023, a glittering event held in collaboration with jewellery brand Pandora. The ceremony not only celebrated the outstanding talents in the creative industry but also recognized individuals who left a lasting impact through their work in the past 12 months.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheila Atim (@sheilaatim)

Amidst the array of artistic ensembles on the red carpet, attention was drawn to the impeccable beauty of Ugandan-British actress Sheila Atim. She effortlessly stole the show with a bold and contemporary aesthetic—gold finger waves elegantly paired with matching slender eyebrows and complemented by chic chandelier earrings. creating a harmonious blend of ’20s-meets-’90s vibes. Sheila’s choice of a black lip liner demonstrated a refined touch, steering clear of novelty and adding sophistication to the overall look.

The meticulous coordination of makeup and hair showcased a perfect synergy with Sheila’s attire—a striking black off-shoulder corset dress. The ensemble, from head to toe, not only highlighted Sheila’s individuality but also spoke to a seamless fusion of modern and timeless elements.

 

Credits

Dress: @harris_reed

Jewellery: @chopard

Shoes: @louboutinworld

Styling: @abisoye_o

Hair: @marcialuvlocks

Makeup: @sophiasinot

Photography: @jadereyphotos and @misanharriman

