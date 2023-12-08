Beauty
MAKEOVER With ENI Is Back With A Beautiful Mother & Son Glamourization That You Will Love | WATCH
Enioluwa Adeoluwa is back with a new episode of MAKEOVER with ENI. See how Tiwalade Blessing Adetuwo — an accountant, entrepreneur and single mum who was nominated by her friends transforms into a glam queen with her 8-year-old champ, courtesy of Eni and his team.
This is such a heart-warming episode, For the reveal, Blessing is seen in a multi-coloured floral pleated dress paired with long lush hair and full glam while her son rocks a mint buttondown shirt on black trousers and shoes.
Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
View this post on Instagram
Tiwalade is a single mum of an 8-year-old, she says being a single mum is not the easiest task at hand but it’s moments like these that make her extra grateful.
See pictures from their shoot below:
View this post on Instagram
Before Meets After
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @enioluwaofficial x @makeoverwitheni