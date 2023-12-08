MAKEOVER With ENI Is Back With A Beautiful Mother & Son Glamourization That You Will Love | WATCH

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Enioluwa Adeoluwa is back with a new episode of MAKEOVER with ENI. See how Tiwalade Blessing Adetuwo — an accountant, entrepreneur and single mum who was nominated by her friends transforms into a glam queen with her 8-year-old champ, courtesy of Eni and his team.

This is such a heart-warming episode, For the reveal, Blessing is seen in a multi-coloured floral pleated dress paired with long lush hair and full glam while her son rocks a mint buttondown shirt on black trousers and shoes.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa (@enioluwaofficial)

Tiwalade is a single mum of an 8-year-old, she says being a single mum is not the easiest task at hand but it’s moments like these that make her extra grateful.

See pictures from their shoot below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MakeOver with Eni (@makeoverwitheni)

Before Meets After

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MakeOver with Eni (@makeoverwitheni)

Credit: @enioluwaofficial x @makeoverwitheni

