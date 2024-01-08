Enioluwa Adeoluwa & Priscilla Ojo Stepped Out In Matching Outfits For Thanksgiving Sunday

Connect with us

Published

4 mins ago

 on


Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Priscilla Ojo, two popular lifestyle influencers and best friends, marked the beginning of the year 2024 by spending their first Sunday together in a grand celebration of Thanksgiving. With their keen sense of style and flair, the duo made sure to make the most of the occasion.

Enioluwa looked effortlessly handsome in a staple 3-piece cream and blue Agbada, while Priscy looked stunning in her royal blue and silky cream skirt and blouse. She added a soft folding hand fan and a simple headpiece to go with it.

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

