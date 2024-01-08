Gift Boxes, Big Impact: Knorr’s “Share The Good” Makes a Mark Across Cities

Knorr‘s ‘Share The Good’ Campaign painted the holidays with heartwarming moments across Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Enugu, and Port Harcourt. For the brave servicemen who tirelessly protect our communities, it wasn’t just a season of celebration, but a time to feel seen and appreciated. Receiving unexpected gifts and recognition brought smiles to their faces, leaving a lasting impact that resonated far beyond the festive lights.

The campaign focused on those who couldn’t go home for the holidays because of work – the public servants who dedicated their lives to serving the people, proving that not all heroes wear capes, a lot wear uniforms. Medical Staff, Traffic Wardens, Road Sweepers, the Nigerian Police Force, Neighborhood Watch, the Federal Road Safety Commission, Uniformed security, and Civil Defense Officers across the five cities were given special Knorr gift boxes. The boxes contained nutritious dishes, Knorr seasonings, and other items.

There’s no better feeling than being recognised for hard work and Knorr took that to a whole new level by choosing the exciting route of honouring those who couldn’t enjoy the luxury of spending Christmas day with their families and putting a smile on their faces.

The “Share The Good” campaign by Knorr resulted in several positive outcomes across various Nigerian cities during the Christmas season. Servicemen received festive treats and well-wishes, contributing to a sense of community and appreciation. The campaign’s success highlighted the importance of recognizing and celebrating those who serve their communities.

