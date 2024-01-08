Events
BN Red Carpet Fab: 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes
Hollywood’s brightest stars brought their A-game to the 81st Golden Globes, transforming the red carpet into a runway of dazzling fashion.
Tyler James Williams exuded a laid-back vibe in a Dolce & Gabbana tan-striped suit. Ayo Edebiri stole the spotlight in a fiery red strapless Prada gown, while the ever-elegant Angela Bassett owned the night in a black Dolce & Gabbana masterpiece. Issa Rae shimmered in a golden Pamella Roland masterpiece, fit for a queen.
Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph brought their unique styles to the carpet. Quinta dazzled in a silver Balmain with mesh panels, while Sheryl opted for a dramatic black Safiyaa gown with a vibrant lime green accent. Oprah Winfrey paid homage to her new film “The Color Purple” in a custom purple Louis Vuitton. Skai Jackson impressed with their polished looks in a dazzling silver Jenny Packham gown.
Scroll down to relive the fashion moments of the 81st Golden Globes red carpet!
