Here’s How the Florence Modupe Foundation Improved the Lives of About 5000 Widows and Less Privileged in December Outreach

For the fourth consecutive year, the Florence Modupe Foundation (FMF), a registered non-governmental organisation founded by Dr. Olubukola Abitoye, CEO of Digital Space Capital, has successfully concluded its December 2023 outreach with a heartwarming foundation event in Ibadan. The event was tagged “Balancing Privilege.” Aligned with its mission to provide equitable access to quality education and transformative skills for young Africans, FMF continues to be a beacon for the development of future leaders and the less privileged in Nigeria.

The 2023 outreach, the largest in its series, took place in the ancient city of Ibadan, a consistent host to the foundation’s impactful initiatives, on December 24, 2023, as a remarkable 3-in-1 event at the spacious Mauve21 event hall in Ibadan. This multifaceted occasion witnessed the annual back-to-school gifting for 263 indigent children, a long-standing commitment by FMF.

Additionally, the event empowered 250 widows and 250 women in business with a business grant of 50,000 each. Also at the event, the FMF Woman initiative which promises to grant non-interest loans to beneficiaries starting in 2024, was launched in partnership with Digital Space Microfinance Bank. Over 400 women benefited from the FMF FoodBank, where staple food items and Ankara prints were made available. The event also witnessed the presentation of a new school bus to the children of Jesus Kids Home for Special Needs in Ibadan.

Notably, the Florence Modupe Foundation’s impact in the year under review has expanded beyond the southwestern states, reaching into the northern part of Nigeria. This strategic move has spread happiness beyond regional borders, benefiting over 5000 individuals and garnering commendation from notable figures, including the Etsu of Nupe, Alhaji (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar CFR, Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, who lauded Dr. Olubukola Abitoye as an angel of kindness.

The event at Mauve21 commenced with an opening speech by Dr.Olubukola Abitoye, CEO of Digital Space Capital and Founder of the Florence Modupe Foundation. She expressed gratitude to all attendees and delved into the core values of FMF, particularly highlighting community collaboration as a driving force behind the foundation’s growth. Dr. Olubukola Abitoye envisioned FMF as a flourishing and futuristic organisation poised to drive humanitarian development across the entire 36 states of Nigeria. Regarding the financial empowerment for business owners at this year’s event, she emphasised the proverbial saying of teaching people how to fish rather than giving them fish.

The event was graced by the presence of dignitaries such as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Ogunwusi, who was represented by Sooko Omoniyi of the Source, and the Emir of Kano His Majesty, Aminu Ado Bayero, represented by Prince Uzman Ado Bayero, received accolades for Dr. Olubukola Abitoye’s investment in the less privileged, widows, and now business owners. Testimonies from beneficiaries highlighted the significant impact FMF has had on various communities, garnering praise, kind words, and prayers for the foundation.

Olori Mariam Ogunwusi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, also expressed appreciation for Dr. Olubukola Abitoye’s human capital development activities through FMF and pledged financial support for business owners benefiting from the 50,000 Business Grant. Notably, some beneficiaries received on-the-spot payments after completing documentation with DSC Microfinance Bank, the partner financial institution.

Goodwill messages from the Deputy Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly and other members of the Emir of Kano’s delegation added to the event’s significance. Other dignitaries from the event included Ejiofor Rose Obiageli, Special Adviser to the Senate President on NDDC; Representative of Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Atinuke Osunkoya; Alhaji Bashir Hanga, MD/CEO of G-Ariths Engineering Nigeria Ltd; Jibril Ahmad, CEO of Knightsbridge Hospitality Group; and Ibadan Market Leaders, among others.

As the Florence Modupe Foundation looks ahead, Dr. Olubukola Abitoye has promised to expand its reach into more states in Nigeria, ensuring that more people benefit from its initiatives. The foundation aims to empower more women through its non-interest loan program for businesses across the country.

