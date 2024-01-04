Brianna & Demetrius’ Love Story Started at a Wedding! See Their Pre-wedding Photos

We all love the sound of “love at first sight” and in fact, the beautiful stories that weave from it. But now, let’s talk about love at first kiss! Brianna and Demetrius will be putting us on to this with their sweet love story and photos to go. 😍

The lovebirds met at a wedding through a mutual friend and while Brianna had to go back to the United States shortly after the wedding, the seed of love was already sown and not even distance could get in the way. After a virtual proposal, she said ‘Yes’ to the man who had stolen her heart and now, they are on a forever journey! We’re absolutely in love with their pre-wedding photos and we bet you’ll be too as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

Their love story by the bride, Brianna:

While it may not have been love at first sight, it was definitely love after the first kiss. Demetrius crashed a wedding in Nigeria where he was then introduced to me. We hung out every day together after meeting before I flew back to the US. We both knew the long distance would make it difficult so we decided not to put too much pressure on having a relationship; wanted to let it flow naturally. After a few months of FaceTime dates and deep conversations, we both realized that we were the perfect mix of calm and crazy. He proposed virtually and the Nigerian-American destination wedding was on the way. Our meeting was 100% A Sweet Surprise.

Credits

Bride @bpatriceo

Groom @demiesmiles

Photography @georgetaleye

Makeup @makeupbyrikks

Gele @tochi_gelecraft

Planner @bethaevents