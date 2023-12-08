Style
A Moment Please for Beauty Queen Mitchel Ihezue’s Elegant Wedding Dresses
If you are active on any social media platform, you’ve likely encountered numerous posts featuring the union of MBGN World 2017 and Miss Universe Nigeria 2023, Mitchel Ihezue, and the Chairman/CEO of SNECOU Group Limited, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.
We couldn’t help but be captivated by Mitchel’s wedding dresses, especially the first one that went viral. It was a breath of fresh air – so simple yet incredibly striking. You know how weddings around these parts tend to be all about extravagant dresses, so this one stood out. The dress had sheer sleeves, beautiful floral applique strategically placed, and a court train that added to its charm. It was a perfect blend of simplicity and elegance that caught our eye.
View this post on Instagram
The second dress was a departure from the first, and it’s safe to say it brought a different kind of charm. This one sported an open, halter neck design with intricate beading adorning the entire dress. What caught our attention was the strategically placed sheer train gracefully cascading from her waist down, adding a touch of ethereal beauty to the ensemble. Each detail seemed to contribute to a unique and unforgettable bridal look.
View this post on Instagram
Not just her dresses, but people couldn’t help but appreciate how effortlessly beautiful Mitchel Ihezue looked with her makeup and hair. She chose a “less is more” vibe, going for a simple low bun that added a touch of grace. Her makeup followed suit with a soft glam look, and what added a perfect hint of sophistication were the white pearl bead earrings and a double-layer bead necklace. It was the kind of understated elegance that made her entire bridal look simply timeless and drew everyone’s attention.
Credits
Bride @mitchel_ihezue
Planner @crystalsbycheeevents
Bridal stylist @style_by_ruvero
Makeup @flawlessfacesbyjane
Hair stylist @tea.styles
Wedding dress @marveeofficial
Trad outfit @curvesandstitches_
Purple crystal Fabric @zoe_fabrics
Reception dress @emaginebybukola
Gele @gelebypeace
Groom’s Outfit @rhobesofficial
Groom’s Accessories @synach_palace
Photography @lucasugoweddings @modzeroweddings
Handfan @chic_elle.ng
Bouquet @camakabespokepieces
Beads @tophertonyjewelry
Shoes @jimmychoo | @aquazzura |
Accessories @pinkperfection_accessories
Content Creator @igweofd.east
Decor @davis_event_palace
Cake @cakesurgeon_
DJ @classiqsounds
Ushers @ce_bliss_ushers
Effects @grandeffectsandmultimedia360
Lighting @sonancemultimedia_
Desserts @sweetooth_enugu
Cocktails @sips_by_cee
Security @sgs_guards.ng
Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle