A Moment Please for Beauty Queen Mitchel Ihezue’s Elegant Wedding Dresses

If you are active on any social media platform, you’ve likely encountered numerous posts featuring the union of MBGN World 2017 and Miss Universe Nigeria 2023, Mitchel Ihezue, and the Chairman/CEO of SNECOU Group Limited, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

We couldn’t help but be captivated by Mitchel’s wedding dresses, especially the first one that went viral. It was a breath of fresh air – so simple yet incredibly striking. You know how weddings around these parts tend to be all about extravagant dresses, so this one stood out. The dress had sheer sleeves, beautiful floral applique strategically placed, and a court train that added to its charm. It was a perfect blend of simplicity and elegance that caught our eye.

The second dress was a departure from the first, and it’s safe to say it brought a different kind of charm. This one sported an open, halter neck design with intricate beading adorning the entire dress. What caught our attention was the strategically placed sheer train gracefully cascading from her waist down, adding a touch of ethereal beauty to the ensemble. Each detail seemed to contribute to a unique and unforgettable bridal look.

Not just her dresses, but people couldn’t help but appreciate how effortlessly beautiful Mitchel Ihezue looked with her makeup and hair. She chose a “less is more” vibe, going for a simple low bun that added a touch of grace. Her makeup followed suit with a soft glam look, and what added a perfect hint of sophistication were the white pearl bead earrings and a double-layer bead necklace. It was the kind of understated elegance that made her entire bridal look simply timeless and drew everyone’s attention.

Credits

Bride @mitchel_ihezue

Planner @crystalsbycheeevents

Bridal stylist @style_by_ruvero

Makeup @flawlessfacesbyjane

Hair stylist @tea.styles

Wedding dress @marveeofficial

Trad outfit @curvesandstitches_

Purple crystal Fabric @zoe_fabrics

Reception dress @emaginebybukola

Gele @gelebypeace

Groom’s Outfit @rhobesofficial

Groom’s Accessories @synach_palace

Photography @lucasugoweddings @modzeroweddings

Handfan @chic_elle.ng

Bouquet @camakabespokepieces

Beads @tophertonyjewelry

Shoes @jimmychoo | @aquazzura |

Accessories @pinkperfection_accessories

Content Creator @igweofd.east

Decor @davis_event_palace

Cake @cakesurgeon_

DJ @classiqsounds

Ushers @ce_bliss_ushers

Effects @grandeffectsandmultimedia360

Lighting @sonancemultimedia_

Desserts @sweetooth_enugu

Cocktails @sips_by_cee

Security @sgs_guards.ng

