Miss Universe Nigeria: 12 Times Mitchel Ukachukwu Showed Her Style Steeze

Mitchel Ugochi Ukachukwu, the crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 has consistently turned heads with her impeccable fashion sense. In 2017, she contested for the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) and emerged as the Top Model and Pageant Winner. She represented Nigeria at the Miss World beauty pageant held in Sanya, China where she appeared as the 1st Nigerian to win the Miss World Top Model title; and also the 1st beauty queen since Agbani Darego in 2001 to make the Top 15 at an international pageant.

From red carpet glam to casual chic, she effortlessly blends bold choices with classic elegance. Mitchel’s fashion game isn’t just about what she wears—it’s about how she wears it, she showcases her ability to make any outfit her own and these 12 stunning ensembles prove she’s always ahead of the curve.

Mitchel has a B.Sc. in Fine and Applied Arts from the University of Benin and an MBA from Lagos Business School and the IESEG School of Management, Paris.

