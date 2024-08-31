Connect with us

Beauty

Miss Universe Nigeria: 12 Times Mitchel Ukachukwu Showed Her Style Steeze

Beauty Style

Burna Boy Shines as African Giant in BOSS’s #BeYourOwnBOSS All-Stars Campaign

Beauty Style

You Have To See Tems' Distinctive Looks For "Born In The Wild" Tour Europe Edition

Beauty BN TV Inspired News Relationships Style

Beyonce Presents SirDavis: Moët Hennessy’s 1st Entirely Stateside Developed American Spirit

Beauty

Here’s Why the Pixie Cut Might Just Be the Hair Trend of the Summer

Beauty Culture Inspired Music News Style

Tems: A Force of Nature on the New ESSENCE Fashion Issue

Beauty News

Meet the 25 Contestants Competing for Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 Crown

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired News Style

Black Girl Magic: Jackie Aina Shines at White House Creator Economy Conference

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Style

#BBNaija S9: Nelita's Anita Ukah Stunned in Red & Black for Her Birthday, See the Lewks

Beauty Events Style

Breaking Down Bonang Matheba's Flawless Beauty Look for Miss South Africa 2024

Beauty

Miss Universe Nigeria: 12 Times Mitchel Ukachukwu Showed Her Style Steeze

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Mitchel Ugochi Ukachukwu, the crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 has consistently turned heads with her impeccable fashion sense. In 2017, she contested for the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) and emerged as the Top Model and Pageant Winner. She represented Nigeria at the Miss World beauty pageant held in SanyaChina where she appeared as the 1st Nigerian to win the Miss World Top Model title; and also the 1st beauty queen since Agbani Darego in 2001 to make the Top 15 at an international pageant.

From red carpet glam to casual chic, she effortlessly blends bold choices with classic elegance. Mitchel’s fashion game isn’t just about what she wears—it’s about how she wears it, she showcases her ability to make any outfit her own and these 12 stunning ensembles prove she’s always ahead of the curve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

Mitchel has a B.Sc. in Fine and Applied Arts from the University of Benin and an MBA from Lagos Business School and the IESEG School of ManagementParis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

Bellastylista: @mitchel_ihezue

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships

Dennis Isong: Does Infrastructure Influence the Nigerian Real Estate Sector?

What Happens to Nigerian Athletes Post-Retirement?

Ghana’s Wahu Mobility is Driving Sustainable Jobs with Woman-Led Electric Bike Initiative
css.php