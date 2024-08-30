Burna Boy Shines as African Giant in BOSS’s #BeYourOwnBOSS All-Stars Campaign

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Multi-award-winning Afrobeats star and global sensation — Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally as Burna Boy is making waves this season as he features in German luxury brand HUGO BOSS#BeYourOwnBOSS Fall/Winter all-star campaign.

The superstar looked dapper draped in sleek, tailored suit pieces that exudes sophistication and modern style pairing the look with a pair of sunglasses. His hair is neatly groomed and styled to the back adding the final suave touch to this look.

Swipe through the carousel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram)

The campaign led by football star David Beckham also features South Korean actor Lee Jong-Suk as well as Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, accompanied by supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Watch the campaign below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BOSS (@boss)

Credits:

Talent @burnaboygram
@boss

