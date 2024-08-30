Beauty
Burna Boy Shines as African Giant in BOSS’s #BeYourOwnBOSS All-Stars Campaign
Multi-award-winning Afrobeats star and global sensation — Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally as Burna Boy is making waves this season as he features in German luxury brand HUGO BOSS‘ #BeYourOwnBOSS Fall/Winter all-star campaign.
The superstar looked dapper draped in sleek, tailored suit pieces that exudes sophistication and modern style pairing the look with a pair of sunglasses. His hair is neatly groomed and styled to the back adding the final suave touch to this look.
The campaign led by football star David Beckham also features South Korean actor Lee Jong-Suk as well as Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, accompanied by supermodel Naomi Campbell.
Credits:
Talent @burnaboygram
@boss