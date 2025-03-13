Hot Babes, Let’s Talk Retro Glam for HERtitude 2025!

Picture this: You step into HERtitude 2025, and it’s like walking into a time machine, only better. The air is electric with vintage vibes, the outfits are screaming elegance, and every babe around you looks like she just stepped out of an iconic fashion era. But hold up, what exactly is Retro Glam, and how do we make it pop our way?

Retro Glam isn’t just about throwing on something “old-school” it’s about choosing an era, embracing its best fashion moments, and adding that Naija sauce. Are we talking 1920s flapper chic with fringe and pearls? Or 1950s Hollywood diva with nipped-in waists and red lips? Maybe it’s giving 1970s disco queen, all shimmer, afro and platforms. Or, and hear me out, we mix it all up and create a fusion that’s as bold and beautiful as us.

Now, because we’re Nigerian (and extra in the best way possible), we’re taking it a step further. Think aso-oke corsets, y2k aesthetic, cat-eye sunglasses. Beaded gloves with gele that would make any retro queen jealous. We’re making Retro Glam ours, to help you slay it effortlessly. Ready? Let’s get into it!

First, The Colours – Because We Don’t Play Small

Retro is all about bold, statement colours. We’re talking deep reds that scream old Hollywood, emerald greens that give rich aunty energy, and, of course, gold because what’s a vintage look without a little shimmer? And if you’re more of a soft girl, pastels will have you looking like you just floated out of a 1950s dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)

Silhouettes That Serve Body

This is where the real magic happens. Want to give Marilyn Monroe meets Lagos babe? Go for an hourglass dress with a snatched waist. Feeling more retro rebel? Bell-bottoms and a fitted top will do the trick. And for my corporate baddies, a power suit with exaggerated shoulders? Chef’s kiss. The goal? Drama, shape, and serving main character energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)

Accessories? The More, The Better

Listen, if your outfit is the meal, accessories are the pepper that takes it from basic to unforgettable. Think cat-eye sunglasses, oversized pearl necklaces, statement earrings and, if you’re really about that vintage life, gloves. Don’t be shy, go all out!

Hair & Makeup Because the Face Must Match the Fit

One word: glam. We’re doing red lips, winged eyeliner sharp enough to cut bad vibes, voluminous curls and, of course, Afros if you want that Great Gatsby feel. And for my babes who love braids, sleek retro updos with beads? A whole look!

Shoes That Keep You Dancing All Day

Retro queens didn’t just look good, they moved well too. Whether you want platform heels, kitten heels for that dainty elegance, or vintage-style boots for a touch of edge, the right shoe will have you stepping like the IT girl you are.

The key is to mix and match what makes you feel like your best self. Whether you’re thrifting vintage items, raising your mom’s closet, upcycling an outfit (because sustainability), just show up as the hot babe that you are.