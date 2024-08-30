Shatoria’s Victoria Onyewere is a Dressy Gown Bella and We Have 9 Looks to Prove it

The 9th season of Big Brother Naija, themed “No Loose Guard” has had a lot of interesting and unexpected twists. An eviction in the first week, a double pair eviction, an introduction and dissolution of the custodian title and we can only imagine what Biggie has up his sleeves.

Victoria Onyenwere, one-half of the dynamic duo Shatoria and current Head of House isn’t just a travel enthusiast—she is a Stylista in her own right. She’s been serving us fashion inspiration, especially when it comes to nailing the perfect dressy gown look and we have 8 looks to prove it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

A notable mention, is her chic Isiagu mini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

Bellastylista: @victoria_uvo

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!