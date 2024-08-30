Connect with us

Style

Shatoria's Victoria Onyewere is a Dressy Gown Bella and We Have 9 Looks to Prove it

Beauty Style

Burna Boy Shines as African Giant in BOSS’s #BeYourOwnBOSS All-Stars Campaign

Events News Promotions Style

Fashion Enthusiasts, Get Ready! Uyo Fashion Week 2024 is Back, Bigger and Better

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 227

Promotions Style

‘Shopaholic’ Episode 8 Is Out Now: Luxury Leather Bag Haul With Kiekie

Scoop Style

Nelly Serves Fashion & Style Goals—Just Check These Photos Out | Life Before #BBNaija

Style

Wisdom Kaye's High Fashion Olympics is A Global Representation of Style Excellence

Style

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa is A DNA by Iconic Invanity Belle on the 3rd Episode of ‘The Buzz’

Beauty Style

You Have To See Tems' Distinctive Looks For "Born In The Wild" Tour Europe Edition

Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Keeps It Cool in T.I Nathan for Tonight’s BBNaija Eviction Show

Style

Shatoria’s Victoria Onyewere is a Dressy Gown Bella and We Have 9 Looks to Prove it

Avatar photo

Published

8 mins ago

 on

The 9th season of  Big Brother Naija, themed No Loose Guard”  has had a lot of interesting and unexpected twists. An eviction in the first week, a double pair eviction, an introduction and dissolution of the custodian title and we can only imagine what Biggie has up his sleeves.

Victoria Onyenwere, one-half of the dynamic duo Shatoria and current Head of House isn’t just a travel enthusiast—she is a Stylista in her own right. She’s been serving us fashion inspiration, especially when it comes to nailing the perfect dressy gown look and we have 8 looks to prove it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

A notable mention, is her chic Isiagu mini:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

Bellastylista: @victoria_uvo

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships

Dennis Isong: Does Infrastructure Influence the Nigerian Real Estate Sector?

What Happens to Nigerian Athletes Post-Retirement?

Ghana’s Wahu Mobility is Driving Sustainable Jobs with Woman-Led Electric Bike Initiative
css.php