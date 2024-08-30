Style
Shatoria’s Victoria Onyewere is a Dressy Gown Bella and We Have 9 Looks to Prove it
The 9th season of Big Brother Naija, themed “No Loose Guard” has had a lot of interesting and unexpected twists. An eviction in the first week, a double pair eviction, an introduction and dissolution of the custodian title and we can only imagine what Biggie has up his sleeves.
Victoria Onyenwere, one-half of the dynamic duo Shatoria and current Head of House isn’t just a travel enthusiast—she is a Stylista in her own right. She’s been serving us fashion inspiration, especially when it comes to nailing the perfect dressy gown look and we have 8 looks to prove it.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
A notable mention, is her chic Isiagu mini:
View this post on Instagram
Bellastylista: @victoria_uvo
The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!