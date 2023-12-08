Spend A Day With TayeNaija & Toni Tone Featuring Drake, The Rock & 50 Cent | WATCH

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Toni Omotola Adenle, known professionally as Toni Tone, recently shared a peek into a special day in her life on her Instagram page.

From starting the day off on an outing to Harrods with bae (Taiwo Ogebule, popularly known as TayeNaija/Taye9ja) and trying their yummy cuisine to spending the Night at a 50 Cent concert, this is a fun update you don’t want to miss. So, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne)

Toni Tone is a British-Nigerian author and content creator while Taye9ja is a US-based content creator known for his funny and creative video content on TikTok.

Credit: @t0nit0ne

Credit: @t0nit0ne

