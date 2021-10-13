Obi Ibekwe appointed as Chief Executive Officer of EnterpriseNGR

EnterpriseNGR, Nigeria’s newly-established professional policy and advocacy group representing members of the Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector, announced the appointment of Obi Ibekwe as its founding Chief Executive Officer on October 4, 2021.

With more than three decades of experience in the FPS industry, Ibekwe will lead the EnterpriseNGR management team in close partnership with the organization’s Board of Directors and strategic partners.

“EnterpriseNGR is led by a board of seasoned industry professionals with broad experience and expertise across all aspects of the financial and related professional services sector”, said EnterpriseNGR Chairman Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede. “We are very pleased to have Obi Ibekwe leading our management team as our founding CEO. She will lead a world-class team of well-trained, experienced, agile, and dynamic professionals, committed to a culture of execution excellence in delivering on the mission of EnterpriseNGR vision.”

Ibekwe joins EnterpriseNGR from the banking industry with a background in commercial law. She has held leadership roles at Diamond Bank, Zenith Bank, and United Bank for Africa where she retired as an Executive Director. She has also worked as a member of the senior management team at Accenture Nigeria and as a Non-Executive Director of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and Saroafrica International Limited.

With experience in areas spanning Credit and Marketing, Credit Risk Management, Human Resources, and Customer Services, Ibekwe says she aims to work with EnterprisNGR to demonstrate the importance and value of the Nigerian FPS sector and its contribution to national development.

“I am passionate about the vision of EnterpriseNGR, It’s a vision of a unified financial and professional services industry in which all sectors are enabled to achieve their potential and contribute to the transformation of Nigeria into the premier financial center of Africa” said the new CEO in a statement.

Our goal at EnterpriseNGR is to work collaboratively with the entire ecosystem of the financial and professional services industry and Government to develop and implement policies that will promote growth, efficiency, and transparency in our financial system. I am honored and feel very privileged to be leading these efforts as our founding CEO and will work every day to help build that one big voice of enterprise™ for the financial and professional services industry.”

Ibekwe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts, U.S.A. She earned her Law degree from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1986. She also holds an MBA degree from the prestigious Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, U.S.A.

