Connect with us

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Inspired

This Mother and Her Daughters are Demonstrating the Possibility & Profitability of Hydroponics

Career News

16 African Startup Companies Have Been Selected for VC4A Venture Showcase!

Career Features

RiRi Okoye: How to Avoid Burnout As a Business Owner

Career

GOTNI Leadership Centre to Train Nigerian Creatives for Leadership Masterclass | October 8th & 25th

Career Inspired

Hearty Cheers as Kenneth Omoruyi & Chinedu Iwuora join the Winning Train at the 40 Under 40 Award

Career

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career

Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) Application Is Now Open | Apply Now

Career Events

Managing Director of FCMB, Yemisi Edun pushes for more Leadership Training for Female Accountants

Career

You Can Now Apply for 2022/2023 AIG Scholarships at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians! Welcome to October.

It’s another time for our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN Community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

In many parts of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected companies of all kinds, especially those with smaller operating margins, such as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses and things can be either very slow to kick off or too expensive to market properly. This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.

How It Works

  • Comment below your favourite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!).
  • Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month.
  • Share the social media handles for the business.

Please Note:

  • One User commenting on the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business.
  • The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms.
  • Only legitimate businesses will be considered.
  • All comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted.

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for this month opens NOW and will close on the 10th of October.

Start nominating!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Help Oghale Eheri Get a Life-Saving Surgery Through DonateNG

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

At 61, You BellaNaijarians Are Our “Nigerian Story”

Ariyike Akinbobola: My “Welcome to Canada” Experience & A Book Serialisation!

BN Hot Topic: The Many Hot Takes about iPhone 13
css.php