Connect with us

Music

Get Ready for Ladipoe's Forthcoming EP "Providence"

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Timaya feat. Buju - Cold Outside

Music

New Video: Rudeboy - Ayoyo

Music

Adele Says New Album "30" Is Coming On November 19

BN TV Music

This Video of Johnny Drille Performing "Ova" is All Shades of Awesome

Music Scoop

Wizkid's "Essence" feat. Tems & Justin Bieber Makes History as Nigeria's 1st Top 10 Song on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Music

New Video: Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy - Somebody's Son

Music Scoop

Olamide Announces 9-city 'Carpe Diem' Tour in the US for November

Music Scoop

Yemi Alade to Perform at Prince Williams' Earthshot Prize Awards!

BN TV Music

Flavour features Kanayo O. Kanayo, Cubana Chiefpriest, Yul Edochie & Zubby Michael in New Music Video "Levels"

Music

Get Ready for Ladipoe’s Forthcoming EP “Providence”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photography: @scrdofme

Afrobeats rap artist Ladipoe has announced he has an extended play “Providence” on the way, in a statement released to his fans, titled “To My Lifelines”.

Ladipoe began with the highlights of his year which include winning the Best Collaboration Award at the 2021 Headies for “Know You” featuring Simi and his BET Best Hip Hop Award nomination.

“It’s been some time since I sat in silence. What a year it’s been. There have been many reasons for me to celebrate. The headies win in February was incredibly special, it was my first one.”

The rapper opened up about being nervous concerning the reception of his hit single “Feeling” featuring Buju, which turned out to be one of the most played singles of the year. “I remember on the morning of May 7th, I was nervous, for just a second, that people would not accept “Feeling”, now look what it’s become! My first single of the year became the number one song on Nigerian Radio”.

“Still, that number 1 is not the highlight of my year; someone else holds that special space. I feel blessed. Here we are after a BET nomination in September. My first international nomination. Although I didn’t win, I hope you are proud of me. I hope it inspires someone somewhere,” Ladipoe recounted his many firsts this year, but clearly, nothing beats welcoming his first child.

He went on to announce the coming of his extended play, imploring fans to show it the same love they have shown him. In his words:

Before the year ends, I will release my EP titled PROVIDENCE. I took my time to create a project I can be proud of; a project you can cherish. Show it the same love you’ve shown me.

Thank you for always supporting the Revival. Stay with me. There is no movement without you.

But you knew that.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: The Conversation about Getting Consent From your Babies Before Changing Their Nappies 

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peace Akinyode: How “King of Boys (2)” Broke Certain Nollywood Sterotypes With its Female Characters

Dennis Isong: Things To Keep in Mind When Investing in Residential Property

As We Celebrate The International Day of the Girl Child, Let’s Focus on Bridging the Gender Gap in STEM
css.php