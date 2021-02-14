Events
#14thHeadies: …And the WINNERS Are Niniola, Fireboy DML & Wizkid | See Full List
The 2021 Headies Awards is virtual (of course) this year with great performances from BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon, alongside, DJ Neptune and Joeboy, Fireboy DML, the Cavemen and many others.
The Headies is one of the most anticipated & glamourous music award ceremonies many looked forward to. From all the glitz & glam from the special red carpet reception, the memorable appearances from performing artiste to announcing the winners, attendees were definitely prepared for an interesting indulgence of undiluted entertainment.
The Headies celebrates the best in music with incredible and historic wins. Some of your faves celebrities, like Wizkid, Falz, Pheelz, Simi and Mayorkun, picked up golden statues for performances in the year’s best music.
Bovi and Nancy Isime hosted the ceremony, which kicked off on Sunday night.
Fireboy DML secured several awards, including bigs wins for Best Pop Album and Best R&B single.
For a full list of the winners, see below.
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
- OZYMANDIAS – BRYMO
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- PHEELZ – ‘BILLIONAIRE’ BY TENI
BEST RAP ALBUM
- GOD’S ENGINEERING – AQ
BEST R&B ALBUM
- LAUGHTER, TEARS AND GOOSEBUMPS – FIREBOY DML
BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
- ROOTS – THE CAVEMEN
BEST POP ALBUM
- APOLLO – FIREBOY DML
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
- 1 MILLI – DAVIDO BY DIRECTOR K
BEST R&B SINGLE
- TATTOO – FIREBOY DML
BEST COLLABORATION
- KNOW YOU – LADIPOE FEAT. SIMI
BEST RAP SINGLE
- BOP DADDY – FALZ FEAT. MS. BANKS
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (Male)
- PRAIZ – UNDER THE SKY
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (Female)
- NINIOLA – ADDICTED
HEADIES REVELATION
- FIREBOY DML
LYRICIST ON THE ROLL
- ILLBLISS – COUNTRY
BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE
- MAYORKUN – GENG
BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG
- I WONDER – MOELOGO
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- APOLLO – FIREBOY DML
AFRICAN ARTISTE RECOGNITION
- MASTER KG
HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE
- WIZKID
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:
- BAD BOY TIMZ
BEST POP SINGLE
- NOBODY – DJ NEPTUNE FEAT. JOEBOY & MR. EAZI
SONG OF THE YEAR
- NOBODY – DJ NEPTUNE FEAT. JOEBOY & MR. EAZI
NEXT RATED
- OMAH LAY
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- WIZKID
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:
- SIMISOLA BOLATITO OGUNLEYE (SIMI – DUDUKE)
HALL OF FAME
- KING SUNNY ADE
SPECIAL RECOGNITION:
- EEDRIS ABDULKAREEM