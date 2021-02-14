14thHeadies: ...And the WINNERS Are Niniola, Fireboy DML & Wizkid | See Full List

The 2021 Headies Awards is virtual (of course) this year with great performances from BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon, alongside, DJ Neptune and Joeboy, Fireboy DML, the Cavemen and many others.

The Headies is one of the most anticipated & glamourous music award ceremonies many looked forward to. From all the glitz & glam from the special red carpet reception, the memorable appearances from performing artiste to announcing the winners, attendees were definitely prepared for an interesting indulgence of undiluted entertainment.

The Headies celebrates the best in music with incredible and historic wins. Some of your faves celebrities, like Wizkid, Falz, Pheelz, Simi and Mayorkun, picked up golden statues for performances in the year’s best music.

Bovi and Nancy Isime hosted the ceremony, which kicked off on Sunday night.

Fireboy DML secured several awards, including bigs wins for Best Pop Album and Best R&B single.

For a full list of the winners, see below.

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

OZYMANDIAS – BRYMO

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

PHEELZ – ‘BILLIONAIRE’ BY TENI

BEST RAP ALBUM

GOD’S ENGINEERING – AQ

BEST R&B ALBUM

LAUGHTER, TEARS AND GOOSEBUMPS – FIREBOY DML

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

ROOTS – THE CAVEMEN

BEST POP ALBUM

APOLLO – FIREBOY DML

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

1 MILLI – DAVIDO BY DIRECTOR K

BEST R&B SINGLE

TATTOO – FIREBOY DML

BEST COLLABORATION

KNOW YOU – LADIPOE FEAT. SIMI

BEST RAP SINGLE

BOP DADDY – FALZ FEAT. MS. BANKS

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (Male)

PRAIZ – UNDER THE SKY

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (Female)

NINIOLA – ADDICTED

HEADIES REVELATION

FIREBOY DML

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

ILLBLISS – COUNTRY

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

MAYORKUN – GENG

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

I WONDER – MOELOGO

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

APOLLO – FIREBOY DML

AFRICAN ARTISTE RECOGNITION

MASTER KG

HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE

WIZKID

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

BAD BOY TIMZ

BEST POP SINGLE

NOBODY – DJ NEPTUNE FEAT. JOEBOY & MR. EAZI

SONG OF THE YEAR

NOBODY – DJ NEPTUNE FEAT. JOEBOY & MR. EAZI

NEXT RATED

OMAH LAY

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

WIZKID

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:

SIMISOLA BOLATITO OGUNLEYE (SIMI – DUDUKE)

HALL OF FAME

KING SUNNY ADE

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: