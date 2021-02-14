All the Must-See Performances from the #14thHeadies

Connect with us

Published

18 mins ago

 on

The 14th Headies Awards served it all; beautiful people, stunning outfits, laughter, thrill and most importantly, good music.

Yes, the event will not be complete without music and the night was packed with captivating performance, starting with the opening ceremony which had everyone’s attention. Asides being interesting, it was so timely, intentional, thoughtful, and it definitely took everyone down memory lane, giving the event a fantastic intro.

The opening ceremony paid homage to Afrobeat Icon Fela Kuti with an amazing choreography and the #EndSARS protests, reenacting some of the unforgettable moments.

The opening ceremony was followed with more serenading performances that had everyone singing along with Chiké, Fireboy DML, DJ Neptune, Joeboy, Laycon, J’Dess, Zinoleesky, Bad Boy Timz, Alpha P and The Cavemen.

Enjoy the performances below.

The Opening Ceremony

J’Dess

Chiké

Bad Boy Timz

Alpha P

Zinoleesky

DJ Neptune, Joeboy & Laycon

The Cavemen

Fireboy DML

